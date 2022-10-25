Read full article on original website
prepsnet.com
Brian Bradford resigns as Stanhope Elmore head football coach
Millbrook, AL – After six seasons at the helm of the Stanhope Elmore football program head coach Brian Bradford is stepping away. Bradford announced that the Mustangs’ week 10 matchup at Minor will be his last at the 6A program. During his six year stint in Millbrook Bradford...
prepsnet.com
Oak Mountain parts ways with head football coach Tyler Crane
Birmingham, AL – After two seasons at the helm of the Oak Mountain Eagles football squad the Shelby County program is parting ways with head coach Tyler Crane. “We decided to go in a direction moving forward. We appreciate coach Crane’s service to our community and our school”. Oak Mountain Principle Andrew Gunn said announcing the decision to release the Eagles’ second year head coach.
prepsnet.com
2023 Coaching Carousel
Atmore, AL – After parting ways with first year head football coach and athletic director Brandon Wilcox, Escambia Academy has ... Atmore, AL – After leading the Escambia Academy Cougars for three games head coach Brandon Wilcox and the south Alabama ... Troy, AL – Pike Liberal Arts...
prepsnet.com
Rodney Bivens Jr. steps down as Central-Tuscaloosa head football coach
Tuscaloosa, AL – Rodney Bivens Jr. is stepping aside after three seasons at his alma mater. The former Central and UAB quarterback lead the Falcons to a combined 8-22 record over three seasons. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity...
