RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The 10th-ranked Utah cross country team gave it all they had Friday morning on the UCR Ag-Ops Course as the team ran one of its best races as a program, tying #11 Colorado with 66 points before ultimately finishing second after the tie breaker at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO