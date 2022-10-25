Read full article on original website
UPS hikes 2023 GRI by 6.9%, matching FedEx
UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) increase takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) increase. The UPS increase applies to its U.S. air and ground delivery services, as well as its international services. UPS also announced a 6.2% increase on heavier weighted air shipments moving within the U.S....
Here’s How Much Stamp Prices Will Increase In 2023
With inflation and the general costs of operation impacting postal services, prices have been expected to increase for postage stamps. Indeed, it is now confirmed changes will take effect early in 2023. According to new reports from the USPS, different types of stamps will see different price increases. Furthermore, costs...
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.50% APY on a 3-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
The best 3-year CD rates for October 2022
For savers who are looking to cash in on a high APY without committing to the longest CD term possible, a 3-year CD can be a good way to boost your savings. If you find yourself dipping into your savings account regularly, it may be time to switch up your strategy and consider a different type of account, like a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs lock you into a specific term length, which can range from a few days to 10 years. These accounts typically boast a higher APY than other savings vehicles, but what you gain in interest you lose in liquidity.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Airbus is giving almost all of its employees, including senior managers, a $1,490 cash bonus to deal with rising inflation
A number of companies have given their employees a one-off payment this year in hopes of softening the blow of skyrocketing inflation. European airplane maker Airbus plans to give its employees a €1,500 bonus ($1,494) by the end of this year, according to French newspaper Le Figaro and French news agency Agence France-Presse. The bonus will go to nearly all of the company’s 126,000 employees, including senior management, in Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Employees based elsewhere will also receive a bonus, but it will be based on the local average base salaries of those workers.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes
SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
UPS managing shipping slowdown, results a contrast to rival FedEx
UPS delivered a surprisingly upbeat outlook Tuesday, its financial path diverging from that of its rival FedEx, which recently sounded alarms about the economy in reporting its own down quarter. Why it matters: For two companies whose financial health is typically aligned, the dramatic deviation illustrates the criticality of execution...
Ford Edge Discount Offers 1.9 Percent APR And $3,000 Off In October 2022
Ford Edge discount offers vary by region during October 2022, with the largest observed incentive being a combo deal comprised of low-interest financing for 72 months plus $3,000 in Bonus Cash. Ford Edge Discount Offers. Ford Edge discount offers vary by region in October 2022. Here are the most generous...
Inflation & Decreased Demand Force Landlords to Drop Rent Prices
Rental prices that soared to record highs just a few months ago are now heading in the other direction as inflation, economic uncertainty and falling demand have finally caught up with the market. Find Out: Can I Reduce My Mortgage Rate Without Refinancing?. Learn: Should You Still Buy a Home...
US stocks surge as investors brace for earnings from mega-cap tech companies
US stocks scored a three-day win streak Tuesday as investors prepare for earnings results from mega-cap tech. Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings after the close on Tuesday, with Apple and Amazon scheduled for Thursday. With 20% of the S&P 500 having reported earnings so far, 75% have...
Should You Buy Your Steak From Costco?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Costco is at once a wonderland and a dizzying maze of obstacles (Read: other shoppers with giant, overflowing carts all getting in each other’s way).
I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too
What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 27, 2022: Rates continue retreat
After establishing a new 20-year high on Friday, the 30-year mortgage average has sunk three days in a row, giving up almost four-tenths of a point so far this week. National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.
Home Prices Continued Their Slowdown in August
Home prices decelerated in August, as the bite of higher mortgage rates and inflation weighed on the housing sector, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday. Prices nationally rose year over year at a 13% rate, following increases of 15.6% in July. Sunbelt hotspots Miami, Tampa and Charlotte...
For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak
Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
