Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?
College Park, Ga.- Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday night. […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Melissa Rivers tells 'Lies' in latest book about her mother
ATLANTA - It’s been eight years since the world lost the legendary Joan Rivers, but the comic icon’s voice lives on thanks to the latest book from her daughter, Melissa Rivers. "Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman" is a book of fictional stories...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
AdWeek
WSB Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns to Retire, Station Names Replacement
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSB chief meteorologist Glenn Burns is retiring after almost 41 years at the Atlanta ABC station. Burns joined WSB in 1982 and...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness
The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing. Rebecca Lindstrom, Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)) Published: 1:35 PM EDT October 28, 2022. Updated: 2:18 PM EDT October 28, 2022. ATLANTA. Atlanta has an easy...
Why everyone needs to experience a GloRilla show, America’s most ratchet party
You stand in line outside of the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia on the East side of Atlanta as you get an automatic text from the local promotional team. “Tonight we’re bringing GloRilla to Atlanta!” The text read. “The most ratchet party of the year!”...
As A Georgia Local, I Always Stay In This Neighborhood When Visiting Atlanta & Here’s Why
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in the Peach State, I've spent lots of time learning the ins and outs of the state's major cities and small towns.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb coaches honor local legends at basketball media day
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted a media day for boys’ and girls’ high school basketball teams on Oct. 27 at Tucker High School. The event marked the official introduction of 11 new girls’ and boys’ coaches, but four longtime DeKalb coaching legends became the focal point of 2022’s media day.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
70 years after downtown connector split Atlanta, there’s a new effort to “stitch” it back together
ATLANTA — Seventy years ago, the downtown connector split the center of Atlanta into two. The split created significant impacts on Black neighborhoods that were once united throughout the area. Now, there is a renewed effort to “stitch” them back together. Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Central Atlanta...
Atlanta taps private developers for mixed-use plan at Bowen Homes site
The Atlanta Housing Authority wants to work with four private developers to create a mixed-use neighborhood at the forme...
Eater
Four More Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall at Lee and White
Add three more restaurant stalls and a coffee shop to the lineup at the food hall taking shape at Lee and White in West End. UK coffee giant Costa Coffee, California-based Sweet Red Peach bakery, Creme de la Crepe, and Cielito Lindo taqueria join previously announced locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Pastaholic at the food hall, which is expected to open by spring 2023.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says
Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
Essence
Clark Atlanta University Gets A World Class Innovation Hub On Campus To Bring More High-Paying Tech Jobs To Black Grads
The PROPEL Center, a global tech hub aimed at strengthening the Black talent pipeline chose the HBCU as their new physical location. Despite Black people comprising 13 percent of the U.S. labor force, only 4 percent of top earners in Big Tech were Black in 2019. To address this stark...
