Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media.During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted a woman who told her “my body is my body and I don’t want the government telling me what I can do with my body”.The Republican responded by saying “Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?”Then, without waiting for an answer from the caller, she went on: “That’s my question, I am asking a legitimate question.”She continued to add that “abortion is murder” and told...

