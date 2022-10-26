Read full article on original website
Dave Lussier
3d ago
Typical one sided, biased, CNN liberal hack article just before the midterms, published in a pathetic attempt to persuade the general public to vote blue!
Reply(22)
51
NoLongerAsleep
3d ago
The fact that he’s on CNN says it all. They really believe no one’s figured out their game. I think it speaks to their intelligence, not ours.
Reply(1)
25
Pat Zimm
2d ago
Probably why your an ex republican. That's called being a RINO. Nobody knew who you were when you were in and you were probably a Never Trump clown. So now you'll be a political wonk for the left media so you can eat.
Reply(1)
18
Related
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
Bill Maher predicts Trump will 'show up' for next presidential inauguration 'whether he wins or not'
Bill Maher predicted that former President Donald Trump will be at the presidential inauguration in January 2025 — whether he wins in 2024 or not. The comedian and pundit made the prediction while speaking in an interview with Chris Cuomo on the debut episode of the latter's NewsNation show, CUOMO, recorded on Friday.
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Worried about Republicans doing well in the midterms, "The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed ABC News' Rick Klein whether his reporters argue with voters about the GOP.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for telling voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion
Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media.During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted a woman who told her “my body is my body and I don’t want the government telling me what I can do with my body”.The Republican responded by saying “Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?”Then, without waiting for an answer from the caller, she went on: “That’s my question, I am asking a legitimate question.”She continued to add that “abortion is murder” and told...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Likens Nancy Pelosi's Alleged Plastic Surgery To 'A Freak Show'
Face off! Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, conservative television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, didn’t mince words this week when it came to her thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slamming the Democratic congresswoman on several issues, including her alleged plastic surgery. Guilfoyle made her remarks during an appearance on...
LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats
Laura Ingraham discusses the growing number of independent voters that are moving to back the GOP as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss inflation and the 2022 midterm elections.
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 139