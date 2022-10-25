Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) stock rose 2.57% (As on October 26, 11:40:08 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $812 million for the third quarter of FY 22, compared with $1.83 billion, in last year’s third quarter. P&C net premiums written were up 8.5%, or 11.2% in constant dollars, with commercial lines up 11.7% and consumer/personal lines up 9.6%. Total North America P&C net premiums written were up 10.6%, with growth of 11.4% in commercial lines and 7.1% in personal lines. Overseas General P&C net premiums written were up 1.9%, or 11.7% in constant dollars, comprising growth of 11.0% in commercial lines and 12.7% in consumer lines. Life Insurance net premiums written increased $664 million, or 108.8%, to $1.27 billion and segment income increased 158.3% to $271 million, reflecting the closing of the acquisition of Cigna’s business in Asia. Integration efforts are on track. Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, were $1.16 billion in the quarter, including $975 million from Hurricane Ian. After-tax catastrophe losses were $2.26 per share versus $2.15 per share prior year. Operating cash flow was $3.43 billion for the quarter and a record $8.59 billion year-to-date. Unfavorable foreign currency movement in the quarter negatively impacted P&C net premiums written growth by 2.7 percentage points and core operating income by $39 million, or $0.09 per share. Annualized return on equity (ROE) was 6.5% and annualized core operating ROE was 9.4%. Annualized core operating return on tangible equity (ROTE) was 14.4%.

1 DAY AGO