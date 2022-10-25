Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Meta shares crater 24% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets
Meta shares fell 24% at the opening bell Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9...
Investopedia
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares plunge 18% as bank announces huge third-quarter loss and strategic overhaul
Credit Suisse has been plagued by sluggish investment banking revenues, losses relating to its business in Russia and litigation costs following a host of legacy compliance and risk management failures, most notably the Archegos hedge fund scandal. The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs (Updated October 2022)
For most income investors, 2022 has been a year they'd like to forget. Not only has it been a bad year, it's been historically bad. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is down 36% year-to-date. This quote might sum it up best. This year is the most devastating...
Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) beats earnings expectations
Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) stock rose 2.57% (As on October 26, 11:40:08 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $812 million for the third quarter of FY 22, compared with $1.83 billion, in last year’s third quarter. P&C net premiums written were up 8.5%, or 11.2% in constant dollars, with commercial lines up 11.7% and consumer/personal lines up 9.6%. Total North America P&C net premiums written were up 10.6%, with growth of 11.4% in commercial lines and 7.1% in personal lines. Overseas General P&C net premiums written were up 1.9%, or 11.7% in constant dollars, comprising growth of 11.0% in commercial lines and 12.7% in consumer lines. Life Insurance net premiums written increased $664 million, or 108.8%, to $1.27 billion and segment income increased 158.3% to $271 million, reflecting the closing of the acquisition of Cigna’s business in Asia. Integration efforts are on track. Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, were $1.16 billion in the quarter, including $975 million from Hurricane Ian. After-tax catastrophe losses were $2.26 per share versus $2.15 per share prior year. Operating cash flow was $3.43 billion for the quarter and a record $8.59 billion year-to-date. Unfavorable foreign currency movement in the quarter negatively impacted P&C net premiums written growth by 2.7 percentage points and core operating income by $39 million, or $0.09 per share. Annualized return on equity (ROE) was 6.5% and annualized core operating ROE was 9.4%. Annualized core operating return on tangible equity (ROTE) was 14.4%.
International Paper Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings
International Paper Co IP reported a third-quarter FY22 year-over-year revenue growth of 10% to $5.40 billion, beating the consensus of $5.37 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 6.7% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.9%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 106.3%. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 missed the analyst consensus of...
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) Misses Earnings Expectations
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) stock plunges 22.87% (As on October 27, 11:54:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. DAUs were 1.98 billion on average for September 2022, an increase of 3% year-over-year. In the third quarter of 2022, ad impressions delivered across the Family of Apps increased by 17% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 18% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $41.78 billion as of September 30, 2022.
Yahoo!
Spotify stock sinks another 13% post-earnings as investors digest declining margins
Spotify (SPOT) stock continued to sink on Wednesday following the company's disappointing third-quarter earnings results. Shares were down 13% as of the market close, with analysts from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Pivotal Research, and Jefferies, among others, all slashing their price targets on the stock. So far in 2022, shares of the music-streaming giant have tumbled by more than 63%.
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter. Same store sales also increased in the quarter by 2.3% compared to last year, driven by an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%. According to the...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval
Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in the national election coming up on November 8, and it’s a recipe for trouble.
tipranks.com
VFC Scales Back 2023 Earnings Outlook
Branded lifestyle products provider V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) reported a lower-than-expected top line for the second quarter. Revenue declined 3.8% year-over-year to $3.08 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. EPS at $0.73 too, missed the bus by $0.02. While revenue from The North face inched up 8%, revenue from Vans declined 13% during this period.
tipranks.com
West Fraser Timber’s (NYSE:WFG) Q3-2022 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Canadian wood products company West Fraser Timber reported upbeat Q3 results despite falling lumber prices amid higher interest rates negatively impacting demand. West Fraser Timber Co (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG) reported better-than-expected Q3-2022 results yesterday, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Based in Canada, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified...
NASDAQ
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation CNMD delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings of 47 cents per...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Forecasts Spook Investors as Firm Reports Lowest Revenue in Five Years
Microsoft on Tuesday projected second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets across its business units, stoking fear that macroeconomic headwinds are impacting the cloud business in addition to the PC unit. Revenue growth in the first quarter was Microsoft’s lowest in five years, and shares of the software giant fell 7...
