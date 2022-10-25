Read full article on original website
247Sports
Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego
San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
herosports.com
San Diego State Goes To Safety Valve At Quarterback
First off, let’s start with the newest San Diego State quarterback, who was sort of the old one. It’s Jalen Mayden, who has started the last two games at quarterback for San Diego State, engineering the Aztecs to two victories and breathing life into what appeared to be a dying season.
NBC San Diego
SDCCU Holiday Bowl Returns to Petco Park for 2022. What to Know About Tickets, the Parade and More
When thinking of the holidays you may think of delicious food, quality time with loved ones, special shopping discounts, and family traditions. But of course, there's always football. If you’re one of the people who think the holidays aren't complete without a good ol’ ball game, this is for you....
Coast News
Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star
Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego music fans weigh in on their favorite, now-defunct concert venues and nightclubs
From AMSDconcerts, Anthology and the Old Time Cafe to the Bacchanal, Iguanas and Street Scene, music fans here have vivid memories to share. Musical memories resonate deeply for many San Diegans. So do their memories of AMSDconcerts, Anthology, the Bacchanal, Iguanas, the Old Time Café and the other now-defunct venues...
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
daytrippen.com
Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing
Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
San Diego home prices drop for fourth consecutive month
The housing market has drastically changed through the pandemic, but this time experts believe the increase in mortgage rates is causing a unique shift that hasn't been seen since before the pandemic.
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
KGUN 9
Time running out for winner to claim $38 million lottery prize
SAN DIEGO — A woman who purchased a SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket worth $38 million at a San Diego convenience store has yet to turn the ticket in, with the deadline to claim the prize being today. The ticket was bought in April at the 7-Eleven store on Spruce...
Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD
Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
Multi-Million Dollar California Lottery Ticket Expiring Soon: Is It Yours?
Here are the winning numbers, and how much the ticket is worth.
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
San Diego Channel
Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms. When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.
Police: Pursuit leads to crash, rescue in La Mesa
Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a wall while speeding away from police overnight in La Mesa.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
San Diego Business Journal
La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market
City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
