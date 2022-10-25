ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego

San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
SAN DIEGO, CA
herosports.com

San Diego State Goes To Safety Valve At Quarterback

First off, let’s start with the newest San Diego State quarterback, who was sort of the old one. It’s Jalen Mayden, who has started the last two games at quarterback for San Diego State, engineering the Aztecs to two victories and breathing life into what appeared to be a dying season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star

Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing

Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KGUN 9

Time running out for winner to claim $38 million lottery prize

SAN DIEGO — A woman who purchased a SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket worth $38 million at a San Diego convenience store has yet to turn the ticket in, with the deadline to claim the prize being today. The ticket was bought in April at the 7-Eleven store on Spruce...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life San Diego

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms. When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market

City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
LA MESA, CA
