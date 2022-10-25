Read full article on original website
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
wbrc.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
wbrc.com
‘This needs to be resolved now’: 2 state lawmakers react to Birmingham Water Works audit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two state lawmakers from Jefferson County said Wednesday the new Birmingham Water Works Board audit of its billing problems raised troubling questions about the utility’s direction and leadership. “This billing issue has been a problem for more than a year and they haven’t been able...
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
Kroger Home Delivery Now Available in Tuscaloosa County
There may not be a Kroger store in Tuscaloosa County, but residents can now have the grocery giant's goods delivered to their doorstep from their Birmingham-based fulfillment spoke that opened last month. In a press release provided to the Thread, a Kroger spokesperson said the new "spoke" complements their Atlanta...
Registration Opens for Tuscaloosa Half Marathon, Prices Go Up Thursday
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 11th Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Half Marathon and Publix 5K before prices increase Thursday. The race is the longest-distance race hosted in the city and drew more than 1,000 runners to the 2022 event. The event is organized each year...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election
Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
Tuscaloosa Public Library Slashes Hours, Hiring and Programs to Cut Costs
The Tuscaloosa Public Library will soon reduce hours at all three of its area branches, freeze all hiring and remove or reduce some of its programming "to compensate for annual funding levels that have not kept pace with inflation." The changes, announced in a Monday morning press release, will be...
wvtm13.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
wbrc.com
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa
Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
ABC 33/40 News
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
