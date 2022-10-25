ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election

Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa

Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

