Barbara N. (Bowden) King
Haysville, KS – Barbara N. (Bowden) King, age 85 passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in rural Stafford Co., KS., the daughter of Hollis G. and Lois Iona (Leatherman) Bowden. She retired as a registered nurse, working from 1960-2002. She attended school at Antrim, Emerson, Byers, KUMC and Mercy School of Nursing. She attended Haysville Christian Church and was a past member of Antrim United Methodist Church and Air Con Campers. Survivors include a son, Dale Lewis (Su) Posey, Lutz, FL; a daughter, Brenda Dee (Brad) Way, Haysville, KS; two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way; 3 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Byron Bowden.
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney. The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita. Updated: 21 hours ago. With the number of RSV...
'Nurses Honor Guard of Wichita' honors nurses who have passed with special tribute
A group of retired nurses is on a mission to honor the service of nurses who have gone on before them. “I think it is a privilege for us to do the Nightingale Tribute for a fallen nurse," Shirley Hazen, a retired nurse of 50 years said. “This is a...
Wichita State University fans go ‘mad’ at Shocker Madness
Wichita State University fans gathered at Charles Koch Arena Thursday night for Shocker Madness.
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Mason Roach, age 28
Mason David Roach, 28, passed away October 19, 2022, in rural Russell county, Kan. He was born February 9, 1994, to Rick Rathbun and Lisa Roach. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mason was a batchman for Concrete Services. He was a Lego fanatic, enjoyed playing his music loud and strumming his guitar. He loved spending time with his family but especially fond of spending time with his precious daughter, Emberlynn.
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
Soup and Chili Fest still looking for teams and tasters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns November 5, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. "Starting at 11 a.m., we invite the people to come downtown and enjoy our beautiful downtown," said Bob Ross with the Kiwanis Club. For $6, you can get a ticket and taste chili. We have teams that are competing for prizes and trophies. Come down and enjoy the downtown, enjoy the fall weather and taste some chili and soup and you'll be able to vote for the best."
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree near the Sycamore exit off Kellogg. The crash happened in a grass area off the highway at around 4 a.m. Friday. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Topgolf Wichita now hiring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023. Open positions include: Bartender, full or part-time Busser, full or part-time Cook, full or part-time Director of Instruction, full-time Dishwasher, full or part-time Event Sales Admin, full-time Guest […]
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
No tricks, just treats at Kansas Humane Society’s “Howl-o-ween” event
The Kansas Humane Society is inviting trick-or-treaters to dress up in their Halloween costumes to grab some candy in their lobby.
Woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
Update: Woman fatally hit by car in east Wichita identified
Police say a woman and her dog died in a crash at 2nd Street and Oliver in east Wichita.
Wichita will receive $1.6M for license plate readers
Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Document shredding event to kick off KAKE’s Toy Mountain
Every child should feel the warmth of receiving a new toy for the holidays. That’s why KAKE is partnering with The Bull Attorneys to spread the joy this holiday season!. Saturday, November 5th, from 9 a.m. to noon, bring new, unwrapped toys to The Bull Attorneys’ office (10111 E 21st St N #204, Wichita, KS 67206) to donate to KAKE’s Toy Mountain. In return, Wichita Shredding will safely dispose of your sensitive documents for free.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
