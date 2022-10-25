ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Pratt Tribune

Barbara N. (Bowden) King

Haysville, KS – Barbara N. (Bowden) King, age 85 passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in rural Stafford Co., KS., the daughter of Hollis G. and Lois Iona (Leatherman) Bowden. She retired as a registered nurse, working from 1960-2002. She attended school at Antrim, Emerson, Byers, KUMC and Mercy School of Nursing. She attended Haysville Christian Church and was a past member of Antrim United Methodist Church and Air Con Campers. Survivors include a son, Dale Lewis (Su) Posey, Lutz, FL; a daughter, Brenda Dee (Brad) Way, Haysville, KS; two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way; 3 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Byron Bowden.
HAYSVILLE, KS
greatbendpost.com

Mason Roach, age 28

Mason David Roach, 28, passed away October 19, 2022, in rural Russell county, Kan. He was born February 9, 1994, to Rick Rathbun and Lisa Roach. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mason was a batchman for Concrete Services. He was a Lego fanatic, enjoyed playing his music loud and strumming his guitar. He loved spending time with his family but especially fond of spending time with his precious daughter, Emberlynn.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Soup and Chili Fest still looking for teams and tasters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns November 5, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. "Starting at 11 a.m., we invite the people to come downtown and enjoy our beautiful downtown," said Bob Ross with the Kiwanis Club. For $6, you can get a ticket and taste chili. We have teams that are competing for prizes and trophies. Come down and enjoy the downtown, enjoy the fall weather and taste some chili and soup and you'll be able to vote for the best."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree near the Sycamore exit off Kellogg. The crash happened in a grass area off the highway at around 4 a.m. Friday. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
WICHITA, KS
mhshighlife.com

McPherson Sonic fined

The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Topgolf Wichita now hiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023. Open positions include: Bartender, full or part-time Busser, full or part-time Cook, full or part-time Director of Instruction, full-time Dishwasher, full or part-time Event Sales Admin, full-time Guest […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in Park City crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
PARK CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Document shredding event to kick off KAKE’s Toy Mountain

Every child should feel the warmth of receiving a new toy for the holidays. That’s why KAKE is partnering with The Bull Attorneys to spread the joy this holiday season!. Saturday, November 5th, from 9 a.m. to noon, bring new, unwrapped toys to The Bull Attorneys’ office (10111 E 21st St N #204, Wichita, KS 67206) to donate to KAKE’s Toy Mountain. In return, Wichita Shredding will safely dispose of your sensitive documents for free.
WICHITA, KS

