Pratt, KS

butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County football playoff preview: Round 1 match ups

It’s the start of the high school football playoffs in Kansas and without a doubt, it’s all Week 9 according to KSHSAA. Though we know it’s the playoffs. Two teams, Douglass and Bluestem, did not qualify for their respective playoffs and will play in consolation games on Friday night.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

More Riverfront Stadium football games coming in the future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the diamond to the gridiron. Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium transformed from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, and for the first time, it successfully hosted high school football games earlier this month. When Riverfront Stadium opened in the spring of 2021, its primary tenant, the Wichita Wind Surge, had big […]
WICHITA, KS
Pratt Tribune

Barbara N. (Bowden) King

Haysville, KS – Barbara N. (Bowden) King, age 85 passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in rural Stafford Co., KS., the daughter of Hollis G. and Lois Iona (Leatherman) Bowden. She retired as a registered nurse, working from 1960-2002. She attended school at Antrim, Emerson, Byers, KUMC and Mercy School of Nursing. She attended Haysville Christian Church and was a past member of Antrim United Methodist Church and Air Con Campers. Survivors include a son, Dale Lewis (Su) Posey, Lutz, FL; a daughter, Brenda Dee (Brad) Way, Haysville, KS; two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way; 3 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Byron Bowden.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
mhshighlife.com

McPherson Sonic fined

The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in Park City crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
PARK CITY, KS
KWCH.com

WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Topgolf Wichita now hiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023. Open positions include: Bartender, full or part-time Busser, full or part-time Cook, full or part-time Director of Instruction, full-time Dishwasher, full or part-time Event Sales Admin, full-time Guest […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Textron begins construction on Wichita expansion project

Textron Aviation had a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an expansion of its parts distribution facility in west Wichita. The company is expanding the facility by 180,000 square feet to provide more warehouse storage and office space for current and future growth. The facility will provide better support to customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Madison City Council considering annexing portion of city lake

Preliminary conversations are underway within the city of Madison for the possibility of annexing a portion of the city’s swimming lake. According to Mayor Paul Dean, the conversations have been ongoing over the past several weeks as part of a strong push to “reinvigorate” the town. Dean...
MADISON, KS

