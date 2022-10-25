Haysville, KS – Barbara N. (Bowden) King, age 85 passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in rural Stafford Co., KS., the daughter of Hollis G. and Lois Iona (Leatherman) Bowden. She retired as a registered nurse, working from 1960-2002. She attended school at Antrim, Emerson, Byers, KUMC and Mercy School of Nursing. She attended Haysville Christian Church and was a past member of Antrim United Methodist Church and Air Con Campers. Survivors include a son, Dale Lewis (Su) Posey, Lutz, FL; a daughter, Brenda Dee (Brad) Way, Haysville, KS; two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way; 3 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Byron Bowden.

