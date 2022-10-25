Read full article on original website
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County football playoff preview: Round 1 match ups
It’s the start of the high school football playoffs in Kansas and without a doubt, it’s all Week 9 according to KSHSAA. Though we know it’s the playoffs. Two teams, Douglass and Bluestem, did not qualify for their respective playoffs and will play in consolation games on Friday night.
More Riverfront Stadium football games coming in the future
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the diamond to the gridiron. Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium transformed from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, and for the first time, it successfully hosted high school football games earlier this month. When Riverfront Stadium opened in the spring of 2021, its primary tenant, the Wichita Wind Surge, had big […]
Wichita State University fans go ‘mad’ at Shocker Madness
Wichita State University fans gathered at Charles Koch Arena Thursday night for Shocker Madness.
Wichita wins big at state restaurant awards, can claim state’s Restaurateur of the Year
Wichita also is home to the 2022’s Hot New Concept and its latest Hall of Fame member
Kansas teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Pratt Tribune
Barbara N. (Bowden) King
Haysville, KS – Barbara N. (Bowden) King, age 85 passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in rural Stafford Co., KS., the daughter of Hollis G. and Lois Iona (Leatherman) Bowden. She retired as a registered nurse, working from 1960-2002. She attended school at Antrim, Emerson, Byers, KUMC and Mercy School of Nursing. She attended Haysville Christian Church and was a past member of Antrim United Methodist Church and Air Con Campers. Survivors include a son, Dale Lewis (Su) Posey, Lutz, FL; a daughter, Brenda Dee (Brad) Way, Haysville, KS; two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and one on the way; 3 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Byron Bowden.
Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
KWCH.com
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
WIBW
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
One of Wichita’s Taco Tico restaurants has closed, but owner says he might look south
The restaurant closed on Oct. 15.
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
KWCH.com
Woman killed in Park City crash
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City. Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.
KWCH.com
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
KAKE TV
'We have been waiting for rain like this almost all summer': Kansas farmers get much needed rain
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
Topgolf Wichita now hiring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023. Open positions include: Bartender, full or part-time Busser, full or part-time Cook, full or part-time Director of Instruction, full-time Dishwasher, full or part-time Event Sales Admin, full-time Guest […]
kfdi.com
Textron begins construction on Wichita expansion project
Textron Aviation had a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an expansion of its parts distribution facility in west Wichita. The company is expanding the facility by 180,000 square feet to provide more warehouse storage and office space for current and future growth. The facility will provide better support to customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.
KWCH.com
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. In a statement the new owners, Sage...
KVOE
Madison City Council considering annexing portion of city lake
Preliminary conversations are underway within the city of Madison for the possibility of annexing a portion of the city’s swimming lake. According to Mayor Paul Dean, the conversations have been ongoing over the past several weeks as part of a strong push to “reinvigorate” the town. Dean...
Comments / 0