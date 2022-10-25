Macksville rolls into post-season playoffs with a streak of goose-eggs for recent opponents

Heppner, OR – Barbara Ann Whitten, 51, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on January 12, 1971 in Garden City, Kansas to Darwin and Sharon (Newton) Mercer. On December 12, 1991 she married Terry Gean Whitten. He survives. Barbara graduated from Pratt High School. She worked as a cook at Haviland Care Center. Barbara loved to collect Coca Cola items. She enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. Barbara is survived by her husband Terry of Heppner, Oregon; daughters, Samantha (Ricky) Wright of San Antonio, Texas, Ashley Drake of Wichita and Jackie (Christian) Folkers of Great Bend; sons, Lupe Whitten and Junior Whitten of Heppner, Oregon; siblings, Debra Mercer of Alabama; Kristina Mercer of Pratt, Rick Mason of Pratt and Janie Mercer of Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Eliza and Sonny Wright, Aiden, Kaden, Brilen and Ilya Drake; and Clayton and Faith Folkers. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Dillardo; and brother, Christopher Mercer. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Pratt Elks Lodge, 1103 W. 5th St, Pratt. Memorials may be made to Samantha Wright to assist with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

PRATT, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO