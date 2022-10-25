Macksville rolls into post-season playoffs with a streak of goose-eggs for recent opponents

Read full article on original website
Related
Pratt Tribune
Barbara Ann Whitten
Heppner, OR – Barbara Ann Whitten, 51, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on January 12, 1971 in Garden City, Kansas to Darwin and Sharon (Newton) Mercer. On December 12, 1991 she married Terry Gean Whitten. He survives. Barbara graduated from Pratt High School. She worked as a cook at Haviland Care Center. Barbara loved to collect Coca Cola items. She enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. Barbara is survived by her husband Terry of Heppner, Oregon; daughters, Samantha (Ricky) Wright of San Antonio, Texas, Ashley Drake of Wichita and Jackie (Christian) Folkers of Great Bend; sons, Lupe Whitten and Junior Whitten of Heppner, Oregon; siblings, Debra Mercer of Alabama; Kristina Mercer of Pratt, Rick Mason of Pratt and Janie Mercer of Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Eliza and Sonny Wright, Aiden, Kaden, Brilen and Ilya Drake; and Clayton and Faith Folkers. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Dillardo; and brother, Christopher Mercer. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Pratt Elks Lodge, 1103 W. 5th St, Pratt. Memorials may be made to Samantha Wright to assist with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
greatbendpost.com
Mason Roach, age 28
Mason David Roach, 28, passed away October 19, 2022, in rural Russell county, Kan. He was born February 9, 1994, to Rick Rathbun and Lisa Roach. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mason was a batchman for Concrete Services. He was a Lego fanatic, enjoyed playing his music loud and strumming his guitar. He loved spending time with his family but especially fond of spending time with his precious daughter, Emberlynn.
Remar: Quarter cent sales tax defeat would be 'devastating'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jim Remar with Cosmosphere is clear. The funds from their portion of the quarter cent sales tax that is on the ballot Nov. 8 are vital to their operation. "This accounts for about 19% of our operating revenue," Remar said. "It's huge for us. It allows us to do programming, upgrades, upkeep of the facility, exhibits that the community gets to enjoy. Reno County residents get to go to the Hall of Space for free. Through the sales tax, we're able to continue to provide excellent programming to the community."
Kansas undersheriff faces trial in fatal beanbag shooting
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — An undersheriff in rural Kansas faces a manslaughter trial Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed man with a homemade beanbag round out of his personal shotgun, a case that comes amid a national reckoning on police violence. Jury selection will start in the trial of Virgil Brewer, who was with […]
Kansas man puts right to bear arms to the test in Barton Co.
Gun-control legislation continues to be a hot-button issue around the nation. In April 2021, the Barton County Commission signed Proclamation 2021-09 stating Barton County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary for the preservation of defense of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Andrew Cook took that to heart. Earlier this month, Cook exercised his Constitutional rights by carrying a rifle around and inside the Barton County Courthouse.
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Comments / 0