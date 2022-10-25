Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
WIBW
Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
Bitterly cold Kansas weather could see energy price hike this winter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility payments will be getting a helping hand this winter with the activation of the Cold Weather Rule. This rule will go into effect on Nov. 1 and run until March 31, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). It prevents Kansas residents from being […]
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KWCH.com
Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society says it will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in their care recently tested positive for a contagious viris. The KHS did not say what virus the cats have. Dogs have not been affected. If you have...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas high school construction class builds two-story cabin to auction off
ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one. “As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.
KAKE TV
Cold Weather Rule in Kansas begins Tuesday
The Cold Weather Rule, which was designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, begins Tuesday, November 1. The KCC encourages Kansans who are past-due on their utility bills and at risk for disconnection to prepare for the colder weather by contacting their utility company to make the necessary payment arrangements.
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business
TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
WWII Kansas veteran shot a machine gun from the sides of B-24s
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — During World War II (WWII), the Air Force had yet to become its own unique branch of the military. That didn’t happen until 1947, but in the interim, the Army Air Forces paved the way for aviation to become one of the most crucial parts of modern warfare. “Our crew was […]
Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3 million investment
This is done to help implement state programs to conserve and recover federally listed and at-risk species on non-federal lands.
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
NW Kansas officers among newest police academy grads
HUTCHINSON — Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Oct. 21 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special, but...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
KAKE TV
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to break ground on new $18.7 million headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard will break ground on its new $18.7 million headquarters. The Kansas National Guard says that at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Joint Force Headquarters building at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, 5920 SE Coyote Dr.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain returning, fall-like feel through the weekend
A few light showers danced along the Kansas/Nebraska state line early this afternoon, but more rain is on the way for Thursday. Our next boundary looms in eastern Colorado and will track east tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be cool, with lows in the 40s for most. Those in northwestern Kansas...
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
Some Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the Implicit Bias Test.
Comments / 0