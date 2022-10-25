Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. On Thursday, Amazon forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales...
rigzone.com
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
US stocks surge as investors brace for earnings from mega-cap tech companies
US stocks scored a three-day win streak Tuesday as investors prepare for earnings results from mega-cap tech. Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings after the close on Tuesday, with Apple and Amazon scheduled for Thursday. With 20% of the S&P 500 having reported earnings so far, 75% have...
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
daystech.org
Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout
Nasdaq 100 futures have been decrease Thursday night time after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures misplaced 0.08%. Amazon led the declines in prolonged buying and selling, having plunged...
Investopedia
Microsoft Q1 FY2023 Earnings Growth Expected to Slow
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $2.30 vs. $2.27 in Q1 FY 2022. The company's Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to grow at a solid pace, but at the slowest rate in several years. Profit and revenue are also expected to increase at a much slower pace than in recent years.
Yahoo!
Spotify stock sinks another 13% post-earnings as investors digest declining margins
Spotify (SPOT) stock continued to sink on Wednesday following the company's disappointing third-quarter earnings results. Shares were down 13% as of the market close, with analysts from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Pivotal Research, and Jefferies, among others, all slashing their price targets on the stock. So far in 2022, shares of the music-streaming giant have tumbled by more than 63%.
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
invezz.com
Use the recent uptick in Whirlpool stock to cut exposure: BofA
Bank of America downgrades Whirlpool Corporation to "underperform". Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki cites lowering demand for the dovish view. Whirlpool stock is already down nearly 45% versus the start of 2022. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has climbed nearly 10% since last Friday – an uptick that a Bank of America analyst...
ValueWalk
McDonald’s – Dividend Up 10% In Line With Underlying Sales Growth
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s total revenues in the third quarter fell 5% to $5.8bn in part held back by restaurant closures in the Ukraine and Russia. On a like for like basis revenue was up 9.5%, beating market expectations. In the US, growth of 6.1% was largely driven by menu price hikes. International Operated Markets saw growth of 8.5%, with territories where McDonald’s operates a licensing model up 16.7%.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
LKQ Reports Q3 Revenue Below Street View; Tightens FY22 Forecast
LKQ Corp LKQ reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.9% year-on-year to $3.10 billion, missing the consensus of $3.21 billion. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 30 basis points Y/Y to 41.1%. Operating margin remained flat at 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter declined 5.3% to $358 million.
CNBC
Oil giant Shell reveals plans to hike dividend as quarterly profits more than double
The oil giant on Thursday announced a new share buyback program. It also revealed plans to increase its dividend per share by around 15% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The group's results come soon after it was announced CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm.
daystech.org
tipranks.com
BUD Rises on Earnings Beat; Improved Outlook
Shares of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks provider Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) are soaring in the pre-market trade today after the company delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers and upped its EBITDA guidance. Revenue rose 12.1% year-over-year to $15.09 billion but missed expectations by ~$33 million. EPS at $0.84 on the...
