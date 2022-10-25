Read full article on original website
Wichita State University fans go ‘mad’ at Shocker Madness
Wichita State University fans gathered at Charles Koch Arena Thursday night for Shocker Madness.
How Shocker basketball games are changing this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Shocker fans head to Wichita State University (WSU) basketball games this season, they will notice a few changes during the games and around Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State Athletics employees have talked to various groups of Shocker fans over the last three months. They said they learned that Shocker Nation […]
More Riverfront Stadium football games coming in the future
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the diamond to the gridiron. Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium transformed from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, and for the first time, it successfully hosted high school football games earlier this month. When Riverfront Stadium opened in the spring of 2021, its primary tenant, the Wichita Wind Surge, had big […]
Kansas teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Wichita wins big at state restaurant awards, can claim state’s Restaurateur of the Year
Wichita also is home to the 2022’s Hot New Concept and its latest Hall of Fame member
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
Mesa nail tech accused of inappropriate behavior
One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Because the abortion issue fueled voter turnout in August, experts say it's possible fewer voters cast a ballot in November. Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism,...
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney. The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita. Updated: 21 hours ago. With the number of RSV...
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree near the Sycamore exit off Kellogg. The crash happened in a grass area off the highway at around 4 a.m. Friday. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
JJ and Clint Black Talk Marriage Secrets, Pasta Sauce Secrets, Touring With Family and More
Check Clint Black off my interview bucket list. When I first got into radio and Boston’s 1st country station, WCLB, he was a core artist, getting played a lot, touring, we were giving tickets away. It has taken all these years for the opportunity to chat with him and I couldn’t say YES fast enough. The Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour is coming to The Wichita Orpheum on December 3rd. – get tickets today!
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
As you get ready to retire and look to spend your golden years somewhere that your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Ohio and North Dakota have a...
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
Woman and dog die after being hit by SUV in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is investigating a traffic collision that killed 66-year-old Elaine Edens and her dog. Around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Oliver and 2nd Street. When they got there, they located a woman, now identified as Edens, who had been hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by an 82-year-old woman.
