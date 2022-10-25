Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Citi Ventures Invests in Fintech Platform Wildfire Systems
Wildfire Systems Inc., a Fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures. The funding will “support Wildfire’s technological innovation and continued ability to deploy new features that will drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers worldwide.”...
TruCentive Turns to Square to Enhance Gift Offerings
Incentives delivery platform TruCentive has added Square Gift Cards to its catalog of incentive options, the company announced Thursday (Oct. 27). “Marketing, HR and operations professionals can now include gift cards from Square’s expansive global network of sellers in their programs to encourage employees, customers and partners to shop locally,” TruCentive said in a news release.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City
Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
cdrecycler.com
Komatsu expands automation offerings to PC490LCi-11 excavator
Chicago-based Komatsu has introduced its Intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (IMC 2.0) on the PC490LCi-11 excavator to offer contractors “sophisticated productivity-enhancing automation on a larger excavator,” says the company. Designed to lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators while also helping improve the bottom line for contractors,...
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckersdental.com
6 new dental company VPs to know
Several dental companies have filled vice president roles to support growth, recruitment and products. Here are six vice presidents that have been appointed since Aug. 24. 1. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. 2. David Manzanares, DDS, was elected second vice president...
getnews.info
Art de Finance, an art market for tangible, stable NFT, will partner with Busan City to operate an NFT marketplace
Art de Finance announced they will be the official NFT marketplace for BWB 2022 (Blockchain Week in Busan) Art de Finance is a Web3 multifunctional platform that operates an NFT art marketplace and provides decentralized financial loan service based on tangible NFT with low volatility. Art de Finance officially partnered...
daystech.org
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
getnews.info
Qshark Moving Company Becomes A Trailblazer In The Moving Industry With Stellar Customer Service
Qshark Moving Company was founded in 2014 by Belarusian entrepreneurs. Having been built from the ground up to become one of the largest moving companies, Qshark Moving is a testament to all entrepreneurs that the American dream can come true. California, United States – Finding a moving service that treats...
geekwire.com
Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash
Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
marketplace.org
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions
We may have reached peak subscription. Services for any type of product, from meal kits to streaming services to makeup, now entail a subscription-based model where you’re charged on a monthly basis. It’s great for the companies involved, but for customers, this model has become a headache that often...
Major Walmart update in 2,400 stores as retail giant announces partnership with Netflix – how it will affect you
A MAJOR Walmart update in over 2,400 stores is coming after the retail giant announced a partnership with Netflix. Walmart’s Netflix Hub is offering customers a brand new streaming gift card and fan-favorite exclusives, according to the company’s website. “Walmart is delighted to announce the expansion of our...
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
daystech.org
Zillow Lays Off 300 Staff Employees In Shift Towards Technology
Approximately 5% of Zillow’s workforce have been let go as the corporate shifts its focus in the direction of expertise, in response to a brand new report printed Wednesday. Inman Connect New York delivers the right mix of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, profitable brokers. Join us Jan. 24-26 for essential content material, schooling, and networking alternatives that can assist you thrive in at the moment’s altering market. Register here.
freightwaves.com
Trivia supply chains, how LTL works and the ballad of the double broker – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are having a battle of the generations. They’re joined by OK Boomer CEO and founder Joe Spisak to play his latest trivia game and learn about the supply chain behind it. FreightPlus President Jill Clifford shines a...
