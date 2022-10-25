ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Citi Ventures Invests in Fintech Platform Wildfire Systems

Wildfire Systems Inc., a Fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures. The funding will “support Wildfire’s technological innovation and continued ability to deploy new features that will drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers worldwide.”...
PYMNTS

TruCentive Turns to Square to Enhance Gift Offerings

Incentives delivery platform TruCentive has added Square Gift Cards to its catalog of incentive options, the company announced Thursday (Oct. 27). “Marketing, HR and operations professionals can now include gift cards from Square’s expansive global network of sellers in their programs to encourage employees, customers and partners to shop locally,” TruCentive said in a news release.
InsideHook

Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City

Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
cdrecycler.com

Komatsu expands automation offerings to PC490LCi-11 excavator

Chicago-based Komatsu has introduced its Intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (IMC 2.0) on the PC490LCi-11 excavator to offer contractors “sophisticated productivity-enhancing automation on a larger excavator,” says the company. Designed to lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators while also helping improve the bottom line for contractors,...
cxmtoday.com

Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency

Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
crowdfundinsider.com

BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckersdental.com

6 new dental company VPs to know

Several dental companies have filled vice president roles to support growth, recruitment and products. Here are six vice presidents that have been appointed since Aug. 24. 1. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. 2. David Manzanares, DDS, was elected second vice president...
daystech.org

Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities

According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
tokenist.com

JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
geekwire.com

Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash

Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
daystech.org

Zillow Lays Off 300 Staff Employees In Shift Towards Technology

Approximately 5% of Zillow’s workforce have been let go as the corporate shifts its focus in the direction of expertise, in response to a brand new report printed Wednesday. Inman Connect New York delivers the right mix of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, profitable brokers. Join us Jan. 24-26 for essential content material, schooling, and networking alternatives that can assist you thrive in at the moment’s altering market. Register here.
freightwaves.com

Trivia supply chains, how LTL works and the ballad of the double broker – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are having a battle of the generations. They’re joined by OK Boomer CEO and founder Joe Spisak to play his latest trivia game and learn about the supply chain behind it. FreightPlus President Jill Clifford shines a...

