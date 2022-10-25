ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
GEORGIA STATE
The Verge

Amazon union organizers call off election attempt at a California warehouse

The Amazon Labor Union has withdrawn its petition to hold an election at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a sharp-turn around for organization efforts at the facility, known as ONT8; the petition was filed on October 12th, and the NLRB had confirmed that there was a sufficient showing of interest to proceed with the election, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Suhauna Hussain.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
freightwaves.com

Amazon warehouse workers vote no on unionization

Amazon warehouse workers at a facility outside Albany, New York have voted against unionization, dealing a blow to the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU). At Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) ALB-1 facility, workers over the past several days voted on whether to join the ALU, which secured a victory at another facility in Staten Island, JFK-8, a few months ago. Of 949 eligible voters at ALB-1, 406 voted against unionizing while 206 voted in favor, per the National Labor Relations Board’s preliminary tally Tuesday.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Penny Hoarder

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers

An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
KTLA

Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon

Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE

