Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale
The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election. The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
The Verge
Amazon union organizers call off election attempt at a California warehouse
The Amazon Labor Union has withdrawn its petition to hold an election at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board. It’s a sharp-turn around for organization efforts at the facility, known as ONT8; the petition was filed on October 12th, and the NLRB had confirmed that there was a sufficient showing of interest to proceed with the election, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Suhauna Hussain.
NLRB alleges Amazon's Jassy violated labor law in interviews
The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint accusing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of violating labor law during media interviews this year where he said workers are better off without a union
freightwaves.com
Amazon warehouse workers vote no on unionization
Amazon warehouse workers at a facility outside Albany, New York have voted against unionization, dealing a blow to the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU). At Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) ALB-1 facility, workers over the past several days voted on whether to join the ALU, which secured a victory at another facility in Staten Island, JFK-8, a few months ago. Of 949 eligible voters at ALB-1, 406 voted against unionizing while 206 voted in favor, per the National Labor Relations Board’s preliminary tally Tuesday.
NLRB says Amazon CEO violated labor laws over comments about union campaigns
The National Labor Relations Board accused Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of committing labor law violations over comments he made earlier in the year about unions.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
The Verge
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
CNBC
Rent got cheaper in September—here are the 10 cities where it dropped the most
U.S. rent price growth is showing signs of leveling off, as the median rent price in September decreased month-over-month for the first time this year, by 2.48%. After soaring by nearly 20% earlier in 2022, year-over-year price growth has dropped to 8.79% in September, a Rent.com analysis found. Rents are...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
