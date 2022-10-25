ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 3 days ago

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election.

'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition.

Pelosi is battling to keep her Democrats in the driver's seat and herself as speaker. Republicans need a net gain of five seats to take over the House, which would put GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in the speaker's office.

In an analysis this week, FiveThirtyEight noted momentum appeared to be on the Republicans' side. As recently as Oct. 13, Democrats had a slight edge on the generic congressional ballot. Now, however, Republicans have taken the lead, indicating voters' mood had shifted to the right.

Pelosi, however, is campaigning like it's in the bag.

In the final sprint up to Nov 8th, she is criss-crossing the country, making appearances for Democrats and raising millions of dollars to for their campaigns.

She is emphasizing the threat against democracy and arguing Republicans will roll back reproductive rights for women.

'The urgency of saving our democracy is real,' Pelosi said in the interview, adding that she hated to be a 'fearmonger,' but that the moment required it.

She described the GOP campaign strategy as 'endless lying.'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win the House on Nov. 8th
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an event in California earlier this month

Polls show voters list the economy as their top concern but Pelosi argued reproductive rights should not be counted out as a top concern.

'Your right to choose is on the ballot,' she said at a campaign stop in Illinois. 'If women vote, women will win.'

She also nixed any mention of historical trends that shows the party that holds the White House tends to lose seats in the midterm election.

'Forget that,' she said. 'We are talking about the future. I don't care about what happened in 1946.'

Pelosi has exprssed optimism in the runup to the election and she declined to answer questions about whether this will cap her 35-year career in public office.

'Do you think I would respond to that question?' the speaker said when The Times asked her whether she harbored any feeling that she was on a valedictory tour.

'There is one answer,' she said. 'Win.'

Pelosi, 82, has been House Democrats' chief general in this year's campaign fight.

She has raised $275 million this election cycle, including $42.7 million in the third quarter of this year alone. Since joining House leadership in 2002, she has raised $1.25 billion for Democrats.

'My time is money,' she told the Times, noting she was giving them an interview instead of campaigning.

And she argues Democrats can come out on top.

'I see very clearly that the ownership of the ground is with us. It's about getting out the vote. Everything else is a conversation compared to that,' the California Democrat told CBS News' Face The Nation on Sunday.

Polls show Republicans are favored to win control of the House of Representatives which would make Kevin McCarthy speaker

The speaker is enjoying a resurgence of popularity after videos from the January 6th insurrection show her working the phones from her secure location in Fort McNair, asking Mike Pence about his safety, and opening a stick of jerky with her teeth.

She also famously vowed to punch then President Donald Trump if he showed up on Capitol Hill.

Footage obtained by CNN from Jan. 6, 2021, showed Pelosi frustrated over Trump's speech asking his followers to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

When an aide told Pelosi that the Secret Service warned Trump not to go to Capitol Hill, she said she would punch the former president if he ignored the warnings.

'If he comes, I'm going to punch him out,' Pelosi said with a straight face at the time. 'I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I'm going to punch him out.

'And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy.'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to punch Donald Trump if he showed up with rioters at the Capitol, newly released footage revealed 
Pelosi was seen frustrated over Trump's speech on January 6 (above) urging his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of Joe Biden 

Her comments come after footage, filmed by Pelosi's daughter on January 6, showed the full chaos taking place during the infamous riot that left five dead as lawmakers sought shelter in Fort McNair.

Most of the film shows Pelosi's movements on January 6, including a phone call she made to then-Vice President Mike Pence asking about his physical safety, following threats to 'Hang Mike Pence.'

'We're at Fort McNair, which has facilities for the House and the Senate to meet, as a backup plan… should anything happen that would warrant that,' Pelosi tells Pence. 'We'd rather go to the Capitol and do it there, but it doesn't seem to be safe.'

As Pelosi discusses moving on with the certification of Joe Biden, she urges Pence to stay safe and hidden from the rioters.

'I worry about you being in that Capitol room,' Pelosi said. 'Don't let anybody know where you are.'

Pelosi could be seen phoning Mike Pence several times, asking about his safety
Pelosi told Pence that the Capitol was not safe after rioters clashed with police, and warned the former Vice President to stay hidden and not disclose his location to anyone

The footage also shows a phone call Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy after hearing rumors that the National Guard wouldn't be called to end the riot.

'I'd like to know a good God damn reason why it's been denied,' Schumer said. 'Please – the whole Capitol is rampaged.

'There is a picture of someone sitting in the chair of the Senate. We've all been evacuated. There have been shots fired. We need a full National Guard component, now!'

Congress' top two Democrats are then joined by other lawmakers, including Mitch McConnell, to grill Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on the slow response.

McConnell tells Miller that National Guard troops need to be 'getting there in one hell of a hurry,' with Schumer echoing the urgency to restore order in the Capitol.

'This is an emergency,' Schumer says, 'where life and limb are at stake.'

Steven Allande
3d ago

First we are a republic not a democracy, read the constitution. I am guilty of this also, but now it’s starting to matter greatly to me as I see what the democrats have done in two years time!!!

Kevin
3d ago

The Republicans are American citizens the same as Democrats. Pelosi’s comments are truly wrong. She thinks illegal aliens are going to save the USA. Inflation at 40 year high, fuel, food are ridiculous. Her democracy is a joke. Vote Republican

In my opinion
3d ago

How ironic! We’ve been wondering why anyone would keep voting for you, for years, Nancy!! Talk about blind, dead and dumb… those are the names of the 3 supporters that keep voting for you.

2633
