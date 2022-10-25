Walmart unveils new range that change store’s direction – but bosses insist they’re keeping the ‘DNA of the brand’

WALMART has unveiled a new line of women's sleepwear emphasizing "brand DNA".

The retail giant revealed that its new sleepwear brand, Joyspun, will lead the company's nightwear line, replacing Secret Treasures.

Walmart has launched a new women's sleepwear line Credit: Walmart

Joyspun will lead the company's women's nightwear line Credit: Walmart

Secret Treasures launched across all Walmart locations in 1999 and had "significant consumer awareness," Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands at Walmart US, told Women's Wear Daily.

“We look at our brand portfolio all the time and part of our strategy is expanding and elevating our assortment,” Incandela told the outlet.

“It, of course, involves taking a fresh look at our private brand offerings and making sure we’re bringing exciting new lines to reflect consumer trends.

"And one of the trends that we were getting very excited about was the intimates category.”

Incandela praised the new product, saying Walmart has the opportunity to offer customers a fresh, modern brand that offers "elevated, fashionable, feel-good intimates and sleepwear, at an accessible price point."

"A lot of [direct-to-consumer brands], over the course of the last five years, [are] coming into the space with a fresh modern take," Incandela told WWD.

"So we wanted to reimagine Secret Treasures and do something completely new and joyful and positive, with body positivity, women’s empowerment, all that."

Incandela stressed that sleepwear is about "the DNA of the brand".

“Walmart has a massive sleepwear business,” she explained.

“It’s very important for this time of year, during the holiday. This is where we really pop.”

Joyspun is now available at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores across the country.

The brand consists of about 300 sleepwear and innerwear styles.

The products include bras and bralettes, socks, underwear, hosiery, sleep shirts, robes, maternity and more.

Items are priced between $7.98 to $34.98, with sizes ranging from 34A to 46DDD in bras and XS to 3XL in underwear.

“We have re-engineered the fit for every body type to take the brand to the next level,” Incandela added.