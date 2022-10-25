Borussia Dortmund 0 Man City 0 LIVE: Mahrez has penalty SAVED as Champions League game finishes in bore draw – updates

ERLING HAALAND'S return to Borussia Dortmund ended in tame fashion as the game finished 0-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

The Norwegian striker was subbed at halftime and Riyad Mahrez had a penalty saved in the second period before the game petered out in drab circumstances.

Jude Bellingham reacts

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham praised his team-mates for qualifying to the Champions League knockouts.

Bellingham told BT Sport: “It’s good for us. Defensively we were really good, not many teams keep clean sheets against [Manchester] City, especially this season with all the quality they’ve got. To do that is really promising for us.

“We could have gone for it a bit more, I think we had chances to win the game, obviously they missed a penalty and Greg [Kobel] made a huge save.

"There’s different things to take away from the game, but overall we’re happy, because we were here to get to the next round and we’ve done it"

Guardiola on penalties

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his team has a problem with penalties and doesn't know who will take the next one after Riyad Mahrez's miss.

Guardiola told BT Sport: "We’ll see. Of course it’s a problem. Since I’ve been here we’ve missed 24, 25 penalties, most of them in Champions League.

"It’s too much. I always admire the courage, to take responsibility to do it, but we miss a lot of penalties.

"It’s a problem. In Copenhagen, here as well. We have to improve”

Guardiola on Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed Erling Haaland had a fever and Joao Cancelo suffered from a knock, which is why he took them off at half-time.

Guardiola told BT Sport: "Erling had a little bit of fever before the game. Joao [Cancelo] as well. He had a knock in his feet. He was looking tired, Joao, as well. So that's why we changed it."

Guardiola added: "We played much better second half than in the first half.

"We conceded some counter-attacks from them, they're so fast. We suffered that our game on Saturday was so demanding, physicality and the trip and everything. We are a little tired.

"But we achieved what we wanted, top of the group again, so really good"

Wasteful Man City

Manchester City came the closest to scoring a winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

City got a penalty when Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Emre Can.

Mahrez took the shot but Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel denied him with a fine save.

The winger's miss extends a rather negative streak for the Citizens.

Since the start of the 2016-2017 campaign City have failed to score 25 penalties across all competitions, which is more than any other Premier League team

Updated Champions League table

As mentioned earlier, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are through to the Champions League Last 16.

City have won Group G with 11 points so far, whereas Dortmund finish second with eight.

Sevilla have punched their ticket to the Europa League play-offs, whereas Copenhagen are knocked out of Europe.

Dortmund vs City stats

Manchester City dominated 73 per cent of possession against Borussia Dortmund after a stronger showing in the second half.

City registered a total of eight shots, three of which were on target.

Dortmund, on the other hand, produced 11 shots, four of which were on target.

FT: Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Manchester City picked up a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

That means City win Group G and Dortmund follow them to the Champions League Last 16 in second place.

Erling Haaland returned to the Westfalenstadion but failed to impress and was taken off at half-time.

The reigning Premier League champions came closest to a goal when Riyad Mahrez's penalty was saved by Gregor Kobel on 58 minutes

Peep!

That's full-time at Dortmund!!!

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

90 Three more minutes of added time to go.

Both teams seem really happy with the current result...

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

88 Substitution

City boss Guardiola brings on a youngster of his own with Palmer replacing Mahrez

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

87 Yellow card

Hummels becomes the first Dortmund player to be booked after a rough challenge on Alvarez

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

87 Substitution

Dortmund boss Terzic throws in youngster Papadopoulos, who replaces Reyna for the final minutes

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

85 Both teams seems content with a goalless draw as we approach full-time.

Dortmund seal wualification while City finish top of the group

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

84 Chance

City create some danger as Mahrez tees Gundogan off but his shot goes wide

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

82 Substitution

Dortmund boss Terzic responds with a double change as Modeste and Wolf come on for Moukoko and Hazard respectively

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

81 Substitution

City boss Guardiola brings on Grealish, who replaces Foden for the final few minutes

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

80 Of course City want to make sure they will go through top of the table.

As it stands, they get what they want especially after DSevilla defeated Copenhagen

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

78 Tempo has seriously slowed down at Dortmund, but the hosts should be happy with it.

As it stands, the Bundesliga giants are through to the Champions League knockouts!

Same for Man City, obviously

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

75 Can't help but feel like Haaland wouldn't have missed that penalty for City.

Could that spot-kick cost Pep Guardiola's side...?

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

72 Substitution

Dortmund boss Terzic makes his first change as Malen comes on for Adeyemi who put together an impressive display by dominating Cancelo

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

72 Yellow card

Akanji is the next City player to be booked after his hand blocked Adeyemi's shot

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

70 City are building some steam after those two missed chances.

Dortmund have been silent up front so far...

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

67 Chance!

City come extremely close as Mahrez taps the ball to Alvarez who shoots but Kobel makes the save.

Foden tries to get the rebound but the Dortmund keeper gets to it first

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

67 Chance