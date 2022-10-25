ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI wins in four sets against Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A resilient UNI Panther volleyball team responded to a first-set loss by racing past the Murray State Racers for the next three frames in a 3-1 victory (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-12) Friday in the McLeod Center. UNI moved to 19-6 overall and secured flawless marks of 12-0 in Missouri Valley Conference action and 9-0 in home matches.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI soccer punches ticket to MVC quarterfinal in overtime win

CHICAGO -- Midfielder Sophia Balistreri's first career goal helped the Panthers to their first Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament win in five years. After 187 minutes of scoreless play, UNI soccer found a goal in its most crucial moment. The Panthers took a 1-0 win over Belmont at Flames Field in overtime to make the MVC Tournament quarterfinal. With new postseason overtime rules, UNI played through two full overtime periods to grab the 1-0 win.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds end year at physical, fast Waverly-Shell Rock

WAVERLY - It's been 33 years since the Fort Madison football team got to a state-recognized playoff game. And the first one in more than three decades didn't go the way the Hounds or Head Coach Derek Doherty had imagined. The Class 4A No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks bullied Fort...
FORT MADISON, IA
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
B100

Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month

It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women

HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58

Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits

A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

