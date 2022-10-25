Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI wins in four sets against Murray State
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A resilient UNI Panther volleyball team responded to a first-set loss by racing past the Murray State Racers for the next three frames in a 3-1 victory (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-12) Friday in the McLeod Center. UNI moved to 19-6 overall and secured flawless marks of 12-0 in Missouri Valley Conference action and 9-0 in home matches.
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer punches ticket to MVC quarterfinal in overtime win
CHICAGO -- Midfielder Sophia Balistreri's first career goal helped the Panthers to their first Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament win in five years. After 187 minutes of scoreless play, UNI soccer found a goal in its most crucial moment. The Panthers took a 1-0 win over Belmont at Flames Field in overtime to make the MVC Tournament quarterfinal. With new postseason overtime rules, UNI played through two full overtime periods to grab the 1-0 win.
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
cbs2iowa.com
Taylor runs for school record 335 yards, helping Prairie dominate Linn-Mar
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior running back Makelle Taylor ran for an astonishing 335 yards in Cedar Rapids Prairie's playoff opener against Linn-Mar on Friday night. That sets a new school record for the Hawks. Junior backup quarterback Will Phillips also threw for 4 touchdowns in the first start...
Sickos Unite! Iowa-Northwestern will be a beautiful disaster to make your eyes bleed
Northwestern at Iowa will be the pinnacle of Big Ten West energy for all the wrong reasons. When 311 penned “Beautiful Disaster,” the Omaha quintet had Northwestern at Iowa in mind. The fact this is not airing at 11:00 a.m. local time on the Big Ten Network should...
Pen City Current
Hounds end year at physical, fast Waverly-Shell Rock
WAVERLY - It's been 33 years since the Fort Madison football team got to a state-recognized playoff game. And the first one in more than three decades didn't go the way the Hounds or Head Coach Derek Doherty had imagined. The Class 4A No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks bullied Fort...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Savage Cedar Falls Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
