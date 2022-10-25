ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky coal miner celebrated as viral ‘father of the year’

By Dustin Massengill, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3kiE_0imhfIL300

PIKEVILLE, Ky. ( WDKY ) — University of Kentucky men’s basketball held its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday to raise funds for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky but one man really claimed the night.

UK coach John Calipari posted a photo on Twitter, which has since gone viral, celebrating the effort and dedication of a Kentucky father spotted in the crowd.

Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist

“From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team,” Calipari wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1qrH_0imhfIL300
“I don’t know who this guy is but he has my vote for “father of the year”. He obviously just got off from work and brought his little boy straight to the Blue-White game!” Sue Kinneer wrote on Facebook . (Sue Kinneer)

That man, Micheal McGuire, is an employee of Excel Mining and was at work until after 5 p.m., giving him less than an hour to make the game, which tipped off at 6 p.m. at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky.

“My husband choose the job he has to support our family so that I could be home to raise our wonderful children, there are many times he misses out on these events due to work. So any chance he can be there he is, no matter how tired or dirty,” Micheal’s wife, Mollie, wrote on Facebook Monday.

Eastern Kentucky was built on the backs of many coal miners , something Calipari noted in his first tweet.

Ticket stub from Tennessee-Bama game sold for $675 on eBay

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” he said.

The tweet was shared across Twitter racking up nearly 14,000 retweets and over 158,000 likes.

Calipari offered the McGuire family tickets to a future game at Rupp Arena, where they will be “treated like VIPs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral

The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
102.5 The Bone

Photo of soot-covered miner sitting with son at Kentucky basketball game goes viral

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Basketball is king in Kentucky, and so is a father’s desire to sit at courtside with his son. A photo of a soot-covered coal miner sitting in the stands with his 3-year-old son during the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White game has gone viral. Wildcats coach John Calipari was in awe of the man’s determination to be a good father and be there for his son for Saturday night’s game in eastern Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy