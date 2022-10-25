Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola's side secure top spot in their Champions League group despite Riyad Mahrez's missed penalty... as Erling Haaland is taken OFF at half-time

Forever the showman, Erling Haaland, holding the room at full time. Dortmund's manager, Edin Terzic, had a kiss planted on his cheek at the conclusion of Haaland's lap of honour at a stadium he holds so dear.

The Yellow Wall bellowed a rendition of their former favourite's name. Big embraces with Mat Hummels and Jude Bellingham. No previous team mate was allowed to head for the dressing room without acknowledging the return. The scenes after this draw were touching.

And had he not come off at half-time, Haaland probably would have won this game for Manchester City, who saw Riyad Mahrez squander a penalty.

Riyad Mahrez had the chance to give Manchester City the lead from the penalty spot against Borussia Dortmund

But the winger's strike was well parried away by Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel during the Champions League clash

Kobel was congratulated on his spot-kick save during the group stage encounter that finished goalless at Signal Iduna Park

Haaland never misses them and it seems as though everybody else in this squad never scores them.

As it was, this was an important point that secured City's spot as group winners for the sixth season in a row. That is what Pep Guardiola will take from the night, avoiding the true elite – notably Bayern Munich and probably Real Madrid – in the last 16 when that comes around in February. The result was positive, even if the display was not overly glittering.

Haaland, nursing a fever and a knock to the foot, had not earned much joy out of Hummels, whose last-ditch tackle on the one occasion the striker seemed to be motoring clear, drew the most vocal roar of the night. He had moseyed out around 35 minutes before this all started, trailed by a camera that simply could not keep up with a man affectionately described as a racehorse by those who know him best.

City earned the penalty kick during the second half when a clumsy Emre Can challenge brought down Mahrez in full flow

Erling Haaland started against his former team but made little impact during his 45 minutes on the pitch

Dortmund controlled much of the first period with Karim Adeyemi causing plenty of problems for City down the right side

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel 8; Sule 6, Hummels 7, Schlotterbeck 6, Hazard 6.5 (Wolf 82); Bellingham 7, Can 5; Adeyemi 7.5 (Malen 73, 6), Brandt 7, Reyna 6.5 (Papadopoulos 87); Moukoko 6 (Modeste 82)

Subs not used: Meyer, Unbehaun, Passlack, Rothe, Coulibaly

Manager: Edin Terzic 7

Manchester City (4-4-2): Ortega 7; Stones 7, Dias 7, Ake 6, Cancelo 4 (Akanji 46, 7); Mahrez 5 (Palmer 88), Rodri 6, Gundogan 6.5, Foden 6.5 (Grealish 81); Alvarez 6, Haaland 6 (Silva 46, 7.5)

Subs not used: Ederson, Carson, Laporte, De Bruyne, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Manger: Pep Guardiola 7

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA) 7

He gently waved to one stand, who offered a few back in kind. Sat behind the away dugout, one youngster held aloft a homemade sign asking for a signed shirt, helpfully penned in Norwegian just in case Haaland had forgotten his German. The Norway flag and picture of the player in question may have given him a clue regardless. Sadly for the child, the shirt was later thrown tantalisingly close to him but landed a row short.

'Erling came off for three things,' Guardiola said. 'I saw him so tired. The second one he had a bit of a fever, like Joao (Cancelo). The third, he had a knock in his feet. That is why he wasn't able to play in the second half.'

Haaland had initially felt like something of a secondary plot line. Eyebrows were raised at the City teamsheet. No Ederson in goal. Stefan Ortega, picked up on a free from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer, was thrown in for a debut.

Some night for it, and a major surprise too: Ederson had not been dropped for a game with something riding on it – away from the domestic cup competitions – since March 2018. And even then, the match in question was a last-16 second leg against Basle before which City held a four-goal advantage.

So effectively this was a first. Guardiola confirmed his No 1, who was beaten at his near post by Leandro Trossard at the weekend, was not injured. Initially his footwork was sternly tested, pinged in as if on the first day of training, before two routine saves from Karim Adeyemi and Gio Reyna.

Both of those chances unsettled Guardiola, both emanating from Dortmund's right: Cancelo guilty of diving in for the first and Phil Foden's overly exuberant chasing of possession leaving them outnumbered for the second.

Defensively they were a little ragged and Dortmund should have led 10 minutes before the break. Youssoufa Moukoko side-footed wide from eight yards after City – and more specifically Cancelo – had been carved apart. Adeyemi had Cancelo's number, timing his run and squaring for Moukoko, the 17-year-old, who could not finish.

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund missed their best chance after sidefooting a finish across goal and just wide

The forward reacts to his missed opportunity on a night when Dortmund needed only a point to reach the last-16

City dominated possession, especially in the second half but created few chances from it - graphic from Sofascore

21 - Manchester City are only the second team to prevent Borussia Dortmund from scoring in their last 21 Champions League games. Before Tuesday night, the German side averaged 1.9 goals per game.

'Joao with a fever made an incredible effort, I want to say thank you because we had many difficulties with full backs,' Guardiola said.

The City boss made his changes at the break, introducing Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji. Silva's inclusion offered more control in the middle of the pitch, while Cancelo had really struggled.

Silva pushed further forward, up alongside Julian Alvarez, but his workrate means he can cover two positions simultaneously. The Portuguese squared for Foden, who guided over Gregor Kobel's crossbar and Silva's next contribution was to open Dortmund up, ending in Mahrez drawing a stupid foul by Emre Can inside the box.

Silva perfectly slipped in Foden down the left and his cross – via an Ilkay Gundogan air shot – found Mahrez, who danced inside Can and hit the deck in the 58th minute. The trouble was their only reliable penalty taker was sat back on the bench.

Mahrez had seen one saved at Copenhagen earlier in the month and it happened again, Kobel comfortably beating the effort away to his right. Mahrez has failed to score four penalties this year alone and City have missed 25 during Guardiola's reign.

‘Riyad will reflect,’ Guardiola said. ‘He can take a break now with penalties. I admire the courage. I don’t know how many million of penalties we’ve missed, we’ve done it in this competition many times. We give the advantage to the opposition – it happened too many times.’

Haaland was substituted at half-time, and watched the second half from the bench with Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne

The former Dortmund striker was given a warm welcome back by supporters at Signal Iduna Park as he waves to them

Pep Guardiola's side won the group by gaining a draw as the City boss greets Jude Bellingham at the final whistle

21:24

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City

66min: For my money, City are looking better in this half than they did in the first period. They are controlling the play and have kept Adeyemi quiet since the break.

Ilkay Gundogan has an effort at the near post but from the tight angle he is denied. Meanwhile Alvarez is denied from inside the box.

20:27

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City

27min: It's been a low tempo game with City dominating possession but without creating much. In fact it's Dortmund with another good chance, with Gio Reyna controlling the ball on the edge of the box before his low strike across goal is too central and allows Ortega an easy save.

20:13

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City

10min: Julian Brandt takes the free-kick but it's about a yard wide of goal as City debutant Stefan Ortega sees the ball off.

For a split second I thought it was in with an optical illusion showing the ball looking like it was in the net - Raheem Sterling vs Italy at the 2014 World Cup style.

