A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed significant construction progress at a five-story, 24-unit residential develoment at 943-49 Washington Avenue in Bella Vista, South Philadelphia. The development rises on the northeast corner of the intersection of Washington Avenue and South 10th Street. An extension will be added to the structure, which will stand a total of five stories tall upon completion and contain 24 residential units. Permits list TBC LLC as the contractor, with Lonny Rossman as the design professional. The building will hold 29,535 square feet of space and cost an estimated $4.2 million to build.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO