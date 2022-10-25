ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Progresses at 943-49 Washington Avenue in Bella Vista, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed significant construction progress at a five-story, 24-unit residential develoment at 943-49 Washington Avenue in Bella Vista, South Philadelphia. The development rises on the northeast corner of the intersection of Washington Avenue and South 10th Street. An extension will be added to the structure, which will stand a total of five stories tall upon completion and contain 24 residential units. Permits list TBC LLC as the contractor, with Lonny Rossman as the design professional. The building will hold 29,535 square feet of space and cost an estimated $4.2 million to build.
Permits Issued For 42 Good Street in West Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story single-family residential building at 42 Good Street in West Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. The development will replace a vacant lot located on the center of the block between Good Street and West Sharpnack Street and Berdan Street. Designed by MC Architectural and developed by, the building will span 2,491 square feet and will feature a roof deck. Permits list David Elmaliah as the contractor and the construction cost is $439,000.
Excavation Underway at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY’s recent visit noted that excavation work is underway at the site of a proposed four-story, 42-unit mixed-use building at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the northeast corner of 2nd and Christian streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the development will span 54,313 square feet, with a plaza at the street corner and retail on the ground floor, as well as a roof deck. Permits list Indian Harbour Asset Management LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $6.79 million.
Facade Assembly Underway at 720-30 West Berks Street Near Temple University

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has revealed that construction has entered the facade assembly stage at a three-story, 44-unit multi-family building at 720-30 West Berks Street in North Philadelphia East near Temple University. The development, situated at the southwest cornet of West Berks and North Franklin streets, will span 41,302 square feet upon completion, and will feature full sprinkling. Permits list T N Ward Company as the contractor and a construction cost of $5.9 million.
