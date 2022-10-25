Read full article on original website
Forest Service closes popular Northern Michigan fishing pier over safety concerns
MIO, MICH. -- Citing public safety concerns, the Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing a long-time favorite fishing spot for many anglers on the Au Sable River. The U.S. National Forest Service this week announced the Camp 10 Bridge Pier in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County, would be closed due to numerous structural deficiencies.
WNEM
Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
Morning Sun
Nine Michigan communities to receive nearly $15 million to upgrade water systems
Clare and Evart are among nine Michigan communities in line to share $15 million in state-funded water system improvements. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to drive economic growth and vibrancy.
17-Year-Old Boy Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ogemaw County (Ogemaw County, MI)
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Brand around 12:50 p.m.
Video Released of Suspect’s Car for Houghton Lake Schools Car Break-Ins
UPDATE 10/27/22 4:23 p.m. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office has shared video of a suspect’s car from Saturday night’s car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools. According to witnesses, two people wearing hoodies and masks were saw driving the SUV videoed above. They are asking for anyone with...
