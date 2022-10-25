ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

WNEM

Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Nine Michigan communities to receive nearly $15 million to upgrade water systems

Clare and Evart are among nine Michigan communities in line to share $15 million in state-funded water system improvements. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements to help continue to drive economic growth and vibrancy.
CLARE, MI

