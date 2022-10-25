ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron.

The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.

Cameron name-checked both Marvel and DC in the interview, stating he thinks all of the characters behave like they're in college, no matter what their ages are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBLNX_0imhckgE00
James' take: Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w5qE_0imhckgE00
Marvel: Cameron name-checked both Marvel and DC in the interview, stating he thinks all of the characters behave like they're in college, no matter what their ages are

'When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,' Cameron began.

'They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids,' he added.

'The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies,' he stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yU2Sf_0imhckgE00
College: 'When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,' Cameron began

Conversely, the main characters of his Avatar sequel - Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri - have matured, with the story picking up 15 years after the original 2009 blockbuster Avatar.

'Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later. In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith,' he states.

'And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when you’re a parent, you don’t think that way,' Cameron clarified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDE5O_0imhckgE00
Matured: Conversely, the main characters of his Avatar sequel - Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri - have matured, with the story picking up 15 years after the original 2009 blockbuster Avatar

'So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, "What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?"' Cameron added.

A vast majority of Avatar: The Way of Water is actually shot underwater in massive tanks, as opposed to the CGI approach used in DC's Aquaman and Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid.

When asked why go to those lengths - which included having his actors train with breath specialists to hold their breath underwater for longer than usual - the director had this to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uyg6x_0imhckgE00
Parent: 'So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, "What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?"' Cameron added

'Oh, I don’t know, maybe that it looks good? Come on! You want it to look like the people are underwater, so they need to be underwater,' Cameron said.

'It’s not some gigantic leap — if you were making a western, you’d be out learning how to ride a horse,' Cameron added.

'I knew Sam was a surfer, but Sigourney and Zoe and the others weren’t particularly ocean-oriented folks. So I was very specific about what would be required, and we got the world’s best breath-hold specialists to talk them through it,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUXmD_0imhckgE00
Looks good: 'Oh, I don’t know, maybe that it looks good? Come on! You want it to look like the people are underwater, so they need to be underwater,' Cameron said

Comments / 266

Opinion-Eater
1d ago

I love how you can't watch a video on YouTube without being BEGGED by ads to go see Black Adam where The Rock plays the same character he's been playing in EVERY film he's been in for 17 years

Reply(9)
72
The Arbiter
1d ago

This is from the same guy who decided Rose didn't have enough room to let Jack get out of the water in Titanic, then spends 13 years making a sequel to a film about Jungle Smurfs. His opinion is worthless.

Reply(11)
48
Becky Eisenhuth
1d ago

Superhero movies make millions to billions of dollars. Obviously, they are well liked and popular to the masses. Isn't it funny how some people just do their darndest to make them wrong/bad/immature? Escapism. Just watch what you enjoy.

Reply(1)
15
Comments / 0

