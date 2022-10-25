Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
wgnsradio.com
The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
tmpresale.com
Andrea Bocelli in Nashville, TN Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code
The most current Andrea Bocelli presale code has just been added. When the Andrea Bocelli presale starts, everyone who has the passw0rd will have the chance to buy sweet seats before anyone else 😀. What an wonderful experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad to go with you...
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
Longtime Nashville sportswriter dies
A longtime sports fixture at the old Nashville Banner — and other local media outlets — has died. Sportswriter and personality Joe Biddle was 78 years old.
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Thrillist
14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville
There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for October 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community
A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78
Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle. An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville. He was a four-time...
Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie
For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Buena Vista District Building Reopens
NASHVILLE, TN — The congregation of the Hopewell Baptist Church will return to worship at 10:00 a.m. in their Historic building on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The return to the building also marks the 108th anniversary of this historic congregation. Founded in 1914, as an offshoot of the Mt....
Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue
The shop will close as a cafe at the end of the year.
murfreesboro.com
Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Comments / 1