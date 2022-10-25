ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
MURFREESBORO, TN
tmpresale.com

Andrea Bocelli in Nashville, TN Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code

The most current Andrea Bocelli presale code has just been added. When the Andrea Bocelli presale starts, everyone who has the passw0rd will have the chance to buy sweet seats before anyone else 😀. What an wonderful experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad to go with you...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville

There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for October 25, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community

A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78

Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle. An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville. He was a four-time...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie

For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Buena Vista District Building Reopens

NASHVILLE, TN — The congregation of the Hopewell Baptist Church will return to worship at 10:00 a.m. in their Historic building on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The return to the building also marks the 108th anniversary of this historic congregation. Founded in 1914, as an offshoot of the Mt....
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium

The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

