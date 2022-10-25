ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Michigan's three ballot proposals explained

Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college

Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan.  The program was introduced by...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Tv20detroit.com

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman has been convicted of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite promising donors every cent would go to the wall. Timothy Shea was convicted Friday in Manhattan federal court after a one-week retrial after another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring. Shea was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Shea had argued to jurors that his client was only reimbursed for expenses he incurred for his work on behalf of the wall.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy