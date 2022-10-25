Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: The LWVMI on what you need to know about election 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 30, Spotlight on the News will interview Christina Schlitt and Paula Bowman, Co-Presidents of the League of Women Voters for Michigan. They answer everything you need to know before General Election Day. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Central Michigan Life
Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
Michigan siblings charged after feds say photos place them inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Oct. 21 charged a Michigan brother and sister accused of joining a mob that rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were inside the government building for fewer than five minutes, according to federal court records. Gary F. Smith, 71, of...
Tv20detroit.com
'Wild' accusations during gubernatorial debate turn out solid in proper context
(WXYZ) — The final gubernatorial debate presented by 7 Action News took place Wednesday night at Oakland College. Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon went head to head, slinging accusations back and forth. They sparred on a number of issues, everything from abortion to education. Many...
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
Could Democrats take control of the Michigan Senate?
Both Republicans and Democrats are putting a ton of money into house and senate races with so much at stake.
Electric school buses coming to 25 Michigan school districts
HOPKINS, Mich — Through a lottery-like system, a total of 389 school districts across the U.S. were selected for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, an almost $1 billion federal rebate that replaces existing school buses with electric or low-emission school buses to improve air quality nationwide.
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college
Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan. The program was introduced by...
Michigan Daily
Over 33,000 patients’ information exposed in Michigan Medicine data breach
Michigan Medicine announced Thursday that the health data of approximately 33,850 patients was exposed through compromised employee emails during a cyber attack in August. The attack lasted from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 at which point Michigan Medicine discovered the breach. The cyber attack took place through a phishing scam,...
State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol
The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman has been convicted of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite promising donors every cent would go to the wall. Timothy Shea was convicted Friday in Manhattan federal court after a one-week retrial after another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring. Shea was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Shea had argued to jurors that his client was only reimbursed for expenses he incurred for his work on behalf of the wall.
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
