AOL Corp
Meta shares crater 24% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets
Meta shares fell 24% at the opening bell Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9...
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs (Updated October 2022)
For most income investors, 2022 has been a year they'd like to forget. Not only has it been a bad year, it's been historically bad. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is down 36% year-to-date. This quote might sum it up best. This year is the most devastating...
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares plunge 18% as bank announces huge third-quarter loss and strategic overhaul
Credit Suisse has been plagued by sluggish investment banking revenues, losses relating to its business in Russia and litigation costs following a host of legacy compliance and risk management failures, most notably the Archegos hedge fund scandal. The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs...
International Paper Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings
International Paper Co IP reported a third-quarter FY22 year-over-year revenue growth of 10% to $5.40 billion, beating the consensus of $5.37 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 6.7% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.9%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 106.3%. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 missed the analyst consensus of...
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) Misses Earnings Expectations
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) stock plunges 22.87% (As on October 27, 11:54:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. DAUs were 1.98 billion on average for September 2022, an increase of 3% year-over-year. In the third quarter of 2022, ad impressions delivered across the Family of Apps increased by 17% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 18% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $41.78 billion as of September 30, 2022.
Yahoo!
Spotify stock sinks another 13% post-earnings as investors digest declining margins
Spotify (SPOT) stock continued to sink on Wednesday following the company's disappointing third-quarter earnings results. Shares were down 13% as of the market close, with analysts from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Pivotal Research, and Jefferies, among others, all slashing their price targets on the stock. So far in 2022, shares of the music-streaming giant have tumbled by more than 63%.
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter. Same store sales also increased in the quarter by 2.3% compared to last year, driven by an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%. According to the...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
NASDAQ
CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View
CONMED Corporation CNMD delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings of 47 cents per...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval
Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in the national election coming up on November 8, and it’s a recipe for trouble.
Why 5 of the Highest-Yielding Dow Stocks Are Solid Q4 and 2023 Buys
Five of Wall Street's top stocks from the venerable Dow Jones industrial average still offer good entry points and come with dependable dividends. They look to benefit from solid demand and can do well even if a severe recession is on tap for 2023.
tipranks.com
VFC Scales Back 2023 Earnings Outlook
Branded lifestyle products provider V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) reported a lower-than-expected top line for the second quarter. Revenue declined 3.8% year-over-year to $3.08 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. EPS at $0.73 too, missed the bus by $0.02. While revenue from The North face inched up 8%, revenue from Vans declined 13% during this period.
Northwestern Mutual expects to set record with $6.8B dividend
Another year, another record dividend for Northwestern Mutual Insurance policyholders. Or maybe it’s a broken record that keeps repeating. The company said it will once again break its own industry-leading payout record with an expected $6.8 billion to be delivered to policy owners in 2023. Northwestern has pad a dividend every year for more than 150 years, the mutual company said.
Amazon’s Stock Dips Nearly 20% After Posting Lower Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Shares for Amazon were down 17.28% on Thursday after posting lower than expected earnings in the third quarter. The Seattle-based retailer reported net sales in Q3 increased 15% to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $110.8 billion in third quarter 2021. This is lower than the expected amount of $127.46 billion. Net income also decreased in the quarter to 2.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per diluted share, the same time last year By segment, North American sales increased 20% year-over-year to $78.8 billion in Q3, while the...
