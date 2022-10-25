ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyTexasDaily

U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation

DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth officer fired after domestic violence investigation, says police department

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said they've terminated one of their officers after investigating an off-duty incident from June. Now-former officer Victor Rucker was arrested on June 2 and charged for a domestic violence case. According to FWPD, he was placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police power during the criminal and administrative investigations.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Axios

Alleged hospital shooter was in state custody once after parole release

The 30-year-old man accused of killing two Methodist Dallas hospital employees over the weekend was arrested twice on parole violation charges since his release from a state prison last October. Why it matters: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia criticized the criminal justice system that allowed "an individual such as this...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Seven Cedar Hill police officers honored for saving life of driver whose SUV overturned and caught fire

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Seven North Texas officers are being honored for their efforts in saving the life of a driver whose vehicle overturned in a ditch and caught fire. The Cedar Hill Police Department on Tuesday recognized the actions by Sgt. Pritchett, Cpl. Herron, and officers Morrison, Pedraza, Pena, Carter and Morris during the rescue on Sept. 3, 2022.
CEDAR HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7

“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Straap, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy