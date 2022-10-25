Read full article on original website
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
WFAA
Lawmakers: Why was Dallas hospital shooter not in prison for violating parole prior to shootings
According to officials, Nestor Hernandez, a violent felon, was released on parole nearly two years early. Hernandez violated parole twice.
U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation
DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Fort Worth officer fired after domestic violence investigation, says police department
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said they've terminated one of their officers after investigating an off-duty incident from June. Now-former officer Victor Rucker was arrested on June 2 and charged for a domestic violence case. According to FWPD, he was placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police power during the criminal and administrative investigations.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Fort Worth man sentenced to 5 years for robbing USPS employee, taking mail
The letter carrier had only been on the job a month when 22-year old Abdirashid Omar jammed a gun in her gut and took her mail. Postal inspector Paul Ecker says they developed a lead and began following Omar.
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
'Failure of our justice system': Reactions to Dallas hospital shooting include mourning, anger
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called Saturday's shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system." His reaction was just one of many emotional responses to the shooting, in which two people were killed. The two victims were publicly identified on Monday as...
Alleged hospital shooter was in state custody once after parole release
The 30-year-old man accused of killing two Methodist Dallas hospital employees over the weekend was arrested twice on parole violation charges since his release from a state prison last October. Why it matters: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia criticized the criminal justice system that allowed "an individual such as this...
EXCLUSIVE: 'All that stuff... was a lie' | In jailhouse interview, North Dallas doctor denies he poisoned IV bags
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, says surveillance video evidence of him at IV warmer misleading. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was eager to tell his side of the story. The Dallas anesthesiologist accused of poisoning patients called WFAA from the Limestone County Detention Center. “All...
Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for robbing USPS employee at gunpoint in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man convicted of robbing a United State Postal Service (USPS) employee at gunpoint in Fort Worth was sentenced to more than five years in prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Abdirashid Omar, 22, was charged in May...
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Police still seek suspect in 2018 murder of Calvin Graves
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to re-visit a 2018 case that is a murder mystery. Police think road rage was behind the shooting of Calvin Graves, but have gotten no tips up to this point. Investigators said they've not found...
texasmetronews.com
Evictions highest in 5 years as rent relief funds in Dallas County run dry￼
Dallas County evictions in September reached the third-highest one-month filing total in at least five years, according to the Child Poverty Action Lab, a local organization that tracks local eviction data. Dallas County landlords filed 4,045 evictions in September, with a rate of 90 filings per 1,000 renters since last year.
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Both victims who were shot, killed at Dallas Methodist Hospital identified
DALLAS — The two victims who were fatally shot at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Saturday have been identified. Both victims were identified as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63, who were the two Methodist employees who died in the shooting that happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Dallas Police...
Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said. No threat was found, police said, but officers were searching the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out of...
Seven Cedar Hill police officers honored for saving life of driver whose SUV overturned and caught fire
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Seven North Texas officers are being honored for their efforts in saving the life of a driver whose vehicle overturned in a ditch and caught fire. The Cedar Hill Police Department on Tuesday recognized the actions by Sgt. Pritchett, Cpl. Herron, and officers Morrison, Pedraza, Pena, Carter and Morris during the rescue on Sept. 3, 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7
“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Straap, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
