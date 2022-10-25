ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LEWISVILLE, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man shot to death in Kennedale

- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
KENNEDALE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth officer fired after domestic violence investigation, says police department

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said they've terminated one of their officers after investigating an off-duty incident from June. Now-former officer Victor Rucker was arrested on June 2 and charged for a domestic violence case. According to FWPD, he was placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police power during the criminal and administrative investigations.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LEWISVILLE, TX
Axios

Alleged hospital shooter was in state custody once after parole release

The 30-year-old man accused of killing two Methodist Dallas hospital employees over the weekend was arrested twice on parole violation charges since his release from a state prison last October. Why it matters: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia criticized the criminal justice system that allowed "an individual such as this...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elderoaks Lane

On October 25, 2022, Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested for Capital Murder. This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the homicide of Kerundra Green in June 2022. Update: July 22, 2022. On July 21, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 17-year-old for Capital Murder in the homicide...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
FORNEY, TX

