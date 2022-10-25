Read full article on original website
Related
drifttravel.com
4 Things to Know About Nantucket before Going There
Nantucket, MA, has become a top-preferred serene island paradise in the latest years for multiple reasons. This small island has the largest concentration of meticulously preserved pre-civil war mansions, houses, lighthouses, and other buildings compared to any other town in the USA. It also has more than 80 miles of...
drifttravel.com
Fairmont Mayakoba Announces The Completion of Two New Restaurants: La Laguna and Bassano
Fairmont Mayakoba is pleased to announce the completion of the property’s two newest restaurants: La Laguna and Bassano. Both concepts are part of Fairmont Mayakoba’s multi-million dollar renovation, which is expected to be fully complete by the end of the year. La Laguna, Fairmont Mayakoba’s ultimate destination for...
drifttravel.com
Top Five Reasons to Book a Sailing on Royal Clipper
Star Clippers’ fleet of tall clipper ships stand out in any port for their impressive silhouettes and classic-meet-modern design. The line’s largest ship, the 228-guest Royal Clipper, turns heads where ever she sails and evokes the question: “is that a pirate ship?” She is not, in fact, a pirate ship, but in 2001, Royal Clipper was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest square-rigged sailing ship in service, and she has held onto that honor for more than 20 years.
drifttravel.com
National Geographic Champions Manchester as a ‘Best of the World’ Destination for Travelers in 2023
National Geographic has announced that Manchester will be included in their highly anticipated list as one of the world’s best destinations to visit in 2023. The influential ‘Best of the World’ list, released today, ranks Manchester as the only city in the UK to be awarded the prestigious accolade, which annually sets out 25 of the must-see places to visit around the globe.
drifttravel.com
Travel the Globe with these 4 Wines
For those of you who enjoy tasting different wines from around the world, we pulled together a list of four bottles that will allow you to discover fine wines from the comfort of your couch. Sip wines from Italy to Chile and all the way to Luxembourg. Sit back, relax, and enjoy as you explore the world of wine.
drifttravel.com
Variety Cruises Adds Tahiti as Newest Destination Starting January 2023
Variety Cruises, Greece’s leading small ship cruise company, has launched two new cruises in Tahiti, the first time the company has operated in the destination. Sailing round-trip from Papeete port, Tahiti, the seven-night and 10-night itineraries uncover the hidden wonders of the world-famous Society Islands of French Polynesia with a maximum capacity of just 49 passengers. The company is the first cruise line to add the destination of Makatea to its official itinerary.
Comments / 0