NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
iheart.com
Man facing charges after attempting to molest elderly woman with dementia
Pompano Beach, FL - A man's been arrested after he allegedly molested an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease at a South Florida assisted living facility. Pompano Beach police arrested Guiollermo Llanos on Sunday after Llanos was caught trying to remove the victim's clothing who yelled "no" and "stop." Investigators say...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating bomb threat at Wilton Manors dentist’s office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors. It has been a stand off with police and the man for the last several hours. 7Skyforce hovered over the office building along the 2500...
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
WSVN-TV
Halloween costume causes scare at Fort Lauderdale medical office, all clear given
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween costume caused scare and confusion for all the wrong reasons at one medical office building in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning. According to police, a 911 call was made about a man...
margatetalk.com
Wife Beat Husband With Lamp, Walking Cane in Margate
A Margate woman was arrested for smashing her husband in the head with a lamp and hitting him with his walking cane, police said. Crystal Deal, 41, of East River Drive, had an argument with the victim on Oct. 20, during which she grabbed his walking cane from his hand and struck him on the right side of his arm, according to Margate Police Department records.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue
On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
margatetalk.com
Student Brawl Causes ‘Chaos’ at Margate Charter School
A brawl between students at Ascend Charter Academy High School in Margate resulted in a serious injury to a child—and potential criminal charges against those involved, police records show. The fighting broke out on Oct. 12 around 1:20 p.m. in the school auditorium at 5251 Coconut Creek Pkwy., where...
Mom arrested for allegedly encouraging, joining school fight
A woman appeared in South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly encouraging her son to fight another middle school student before joining the fight herself.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage shows thief attempting to break into work van at business in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners at an Oakland Park auto glass and window repair business are warning other businesses after one of their work vans was broken into, and the crime was all caught on camera. Just after midnight on Monday, a masked man was seen on surveillance...
Broward firefighters raise money for co-worker injured in I-95 crash
WPTV is learning more about the victims affected by Tuesday's fiery wreck on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
Guilty: Florida driver huffed dust cleaner, reached 100 mph before crash killed family
A young man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide.
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
