Margate, FL

Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Man facing charges after attempting to molest elderly woman with dementia

Pompano Beach, FL - A man's been arrested after he allegedly molested an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease at a South Florida assisted living facility. Pompano Beach police arrested Guiollermo Llanos on Sunday after Llanos was caught trying to remove the victim's clothing who yelled "no" and "stop." Investigators say...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Wife Beat Husband With Lamp, Walking Cane in Margate

A Margate woman was arrested for smashing her husband in the head with a lamp and hitting him with his walking cane, police said. Crystal Deal, 41, of East River Drive, had an argument with the victim on Oct. 20, during which she grabbed his walking cane from his hand and struck him on the right side of his arm, according to Margate Police Department records.
MARGATE, FL
Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue

On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
BOCA RATON, FL
Student Brawl Causes ‘Chaos’ at Margate Charter School

A brawl between students at Ascend Charter Academy High School in Margate resulted in a serious injury to a child—and potential criminal charges against those involved, police records show. The fighting broke out on Oct. 12 around 1:20 p.m. in the school auditorium at 5251 Coconut Creek Pkwy., where...
MARGATE, FL
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison

A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

