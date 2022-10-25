Read full article on original website
Wade Barrett Reveals When He Learned Of Commentary Move From NXT To SmackDown, Talks Potential In-Ring Return
Wade Barrett recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE and NXT commentator spoke about moving from the NXT brand to SmackDown on commentary, a potential in-ring return and more. Featured below are...
Kofi Kingston Talks His Quick WWE SmackDown Match Against Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.
Fred Rosser Says CM Punk Told Him He Had His Back When He Came Out On WWE TV
NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser appeared on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how CM Punk was maybe under a lot of stress at the time he was in NXT and how the former WWE Champion was not into it.
Karrion Kross Reveals He Had Talks With AEW Prior To His WWE Return
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with The Mirror on a variety of topics such as how he had talks with All Elite Wrestling prior to making his return to the WWE, but that is not what he himself and the fans wanted. Karrion Kross said:. “There was an idea...
Madcap Moss Reveals Advice Brock Lesnar Gave Him Behind-The-Scenes In WWE
Madcap Moss recently appeared as a guest on the WWE Die Woche program for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the WWE Superstar spoke about who he goes to for advice in the WWE locker room. He also reveals some advice given to him by Brock Lesnar.
WWE News: Guest On Special Edition Of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan Celebrates WWE Anniversary
-- Ahead of WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, a special edition of WWE's The Bump will air on all of the promotions social media platforms. WWE Universal Championship Challenger Logan Paul will join The Bump crew on the Novemeber 5th show. -- In other World Wrestling...
Shawn Michaels Claims Past Issues With The Rock Aren't As Bad As They've Been Made Out To Be (Video)
Shawn Michaels' past issues with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are not as bad as they have been made out to be in the media. "The Heartbreak Kid" spoke at length about this topic during his recent appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, which was recorded as HBK was helping train Paul for his upcoming championship clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Last Time He Saw Cousin Dwayne Johnson, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
Kurt Angle Reveals Idea He Pitched That Would Have Seen Him And Chris Jericho In A Band
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he once pitched an idea to the WWE that would have seen him and Chris Jericho in a band. Kurt Angle said:. “Nope. I never played in a band. I would...
WWE News: New Road To WWE Crown Jewel, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video)
-- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are on the road to WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ahead of their huge collision in Saudi Arabia, WWE has posted a new video on YouTube, featuring a recap of the rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Ric Flair Talks CM Punk Potentially Returning To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as CM Punk potentially returning to WWE as in this day and age he can see just about anything happen. The Nature Boy also talked about how when CM Punk was working for the WWE a number of years back he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely untrue as far as being the face of the company is concerned.
Early Notes & Spoilers From Tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown
-- WWE is holding a live Smackdown tonight as well as taping next week's show before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt is expected to be on the show according to multiple sources and fightfulselect.com adds that Wyatt is actually going to be on both shows and featured heavily. They note that several elements of Wyatt's past were planned to be used including his rocking chair that was used during his initial run as well as the Fiend mask, however, that mask is ultimately going to be destroyed - either by Wyatt himself or another talent yet unknown. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, there are no imminent plans to have Wyatt feud with Roman Reigns yet.
Karrion Kross Says Bray Wyatt Is At Top Of His List Of People He Wants To Work With
Karrion Kross wants to work with Bray Wyatt. He's at the top of his list of dream opponents to work with in WWE. “Of course it’s Bray Wyatt [that’s at the top of the list for me]," Kross said during a recent interview with the UK Mirror. "If you don’t want to work with him, you’re crazy."
Zelina Vega Talks About Proving Herself To WWE, Role With Legado Del Fantasma
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being a reliable performer for the company, as well as sounding off on her role in Legado Del Fantasma. Featured below are...
Kevin Owens Shares His Thoughts On Recent Changes In WWE
During his recent chat with The Happy Hour, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on the recent changes in WWE. Owens also discussed his work as a heel, and more. Check out the highlights below. On performing as a heel:. “I mean,...
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
Cora Jade Explains How Training With Current Monday Night Raw Superstar Has Helped Her
In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, NXT Superstar Cora Jade explained how training with Monday Night Raw Superstar Mustafa Ali has helped her career. Check out the comments from Cora below:. “It was cool because when I started training, he had just got here [to WWE]. He would always come and...
Sheamus Getting Married This Weekend; Drew McIntyre to Miss House Shows
-- WWE star Sheamus is getting married this weekend and it would explain why he was attacked and injured last week at the hands of the Bloodline, seemingly to write him off of TV for the next little while. Sheamus' soon-to-be-wife Isabella Revilla has been posting about their upcoming wedding on her social media, which you can see here.
Sami Zayn Talks About The Honorary Uce T-Shirt Segment Being Among Best Things He's Ever Done
Sami Zayn recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth interview to promote some upcoming WWE programming. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the Honorary Uce t-shirt segment on the September 23rd edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown getting over with the fans and being one of the best things he's ever done.
William Regal Talks Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as meeting Sasha Banks for the first time in Boston when she was still 18 or 19. William Regal said:. “When I first...
