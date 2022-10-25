Read full article on original website
Wade Barrett Reveals When He Learned Of Commentary Move From NXT To SmackDown, Talks Potential In-Ring Return
Wade Barrett recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE and NXT commentator spoke about moving from the NXT brand to SmackDown on commentary, a potential in-ring return and more. Featured below are...
Ric Flair Talks CM Punk Potentially Returning To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as CM Punk potentially returning to WWE as in this day and age he can see just about anything happen. The Nature Boy also talked about how when CM Punk was working for the WWE a number of years back he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely untrue as far as being the face of the company is concerned.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th inside the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the event will be airing live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, five matches...
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
WWE News: Kane's Strangest Matches, "Unknown Caller" Calls NXT (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Check out the video below, which is described as follows:. Watch these bizarre Kane matches against vampires, other giants, and a milkman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an "unknown caller" shared a mysterious...
Zelina Vega Talks Current WWE Push
During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega discussed her current push in WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen. Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me. For the longest time I was like, ‘Damn, they have no idea what they have.’ I always told them, ‘Give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but you’ll never know until you try.’ Now, it’s become that you have to trust people and be willing to go the extra mile and give people that chance. Look at Liv Morgan, the fans wanted it so bad for her and you give people that chance and see what it turns into. It’s cool to have fans feel like they’re listened to.”
Kofi Kingston Talks His Quick WWE SmackDown Match Against Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.
Several Matches Set For WWE Live Events In Mexico
Ahead of the promotions stops in Mexico, WWE has announced a few matches. In singles action, United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Matt Riddle in a Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma will also be in action, and more. Check out the advertised lineup below:. * Street Fight: Seth...
WWE News: Halloween NFT's, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts (Video)
-- New Halloween themed NFT's are now available on WWEMoonsault.com. The new NFT's include WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, Monday Night Raw Superstar and The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley, as well as The Boogeyman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has...
Cora Jade Explains How Training With Current Monday Night Raw Superstar Has Helped Her
In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, NXT Superstar Cora Jade explained how training with Monday Night Raw Superstar Mustafa Ali has helped her career. Check out the comments from Cora below:. “It was cool because when I started training, he had just got here [to WWE]. He would always come and...
Matt Hardy On Why Chris Jericho Is Similar To How Hulk Hogan Was In WCW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is so multi-talented that he understands how to do sports entertainment and wrestling as well and how Chris Jericho is similar to how Hulk Hogan was in WCW when the promotion was hot as he is the guy everyone knew.
WWE News: Triple H's Stance Towards CM Punk Has Reportedly Softened
-- Recent reports have indicated that CM Punk and AEW are actively working towards a buyout, effectively ending Punk's time with the promotion after he was indefinitely suspended due to his part in a backstage brawl. With the prospects of a buyout, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter threw out the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, something that seems nearly impossible.
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances
Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Last Time He Saw Cousin Dwayne Johnson, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
Match Listings & WWE Smackdown Notes For Tonight's Show (Spoilers)
Below is the tentative match lineup, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, as per fightfulselect.com. Dark match: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. Bloodline in-ring segment. New Day vs. Maximum Male Models. Ronda Rousey open challenge (reported...
Caprice Coleman Reflects On The Hurt Business, Shares His Thoughts On The New Day
During his recent appearance on Da Podcast,former NWA Anarchy Television Champion Caprice Coleman shared his thoughts on current WWE Smackdown group the New Day. Coleman also reflected on The Hurt Business, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods):. “The thing...
Former WWE Women's Star Backstage at Smackdown Tonight; Expected to Return on TV
-- It looks like another former WWE star is headed back to the company as pwinsider.com is reporting that Tenille Dashwood - the former Emma - is backstage at tonight's taping in St. Louis, MO. Dashwood is not just visiting but expected on the show as the person who will respond to Ronda Rousey's open challenge.
Early Notes & Spoilers From Tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown
-- WWE is holding a live Smackdown tonight as well as taping next week's show before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt is expected to be on the show according to multiple sources and fightfulselect.com adds that Wyatt is actually going to be on both shows and featured heavily. They note that several elements of Wyatt's past were planned to be used including his rocking chair that was used during his initial run as well as the Fiend mask, however, that mask is ultimately going to be destroyed - either by Wyatt himself or another talent yet unknown. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, there are no imminent plans to have Wyatt feud with Roman Reigns yet.
Logan Paul Talks WWE Crown Jewel Goal
Ahead of his collision with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, social media megastar Logan Paul spoke with Verge Magazine, and shared his goal at the event in Saudi Arabia. Paul also explained his "evolution" into becoming a WWE Superstar, and more. Check out the highlights below. On...
Karrion Kross Reveals He Had Talks With AEW Prior To His WWE Return
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with The Mirror on a variety of topics such as how he had talks with All Elite Wrestling prior to making his return to the WWE, but that is not what he himself and the fans wanted. Karrion Kross said:. “There was an idea...
