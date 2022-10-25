Read full article on original website
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Stockton seeking to annex 200 acres of land to build warehouses
STOCKTON, Calif. — A project slated to go into consideration in the coming weeks would extend Stockton's city limits to include nearly 200 acres of land currently considered part of unincorporated San Joaquin County. The Mariposa Road Industrial Park Annexation Project would bring 203.5 acres of county land located...
Modesto businesses set to close citing inflation, pandemic
MODESTO — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, according to the government.While it is seen as a strong rebound, many small business owners are struggling to stay afloat.Paula Kiss is passionate about reading."We love books; we love people who love books," she said.She has owned Yesterday's Books, an independent used bookstore in Modesto, for 15 out of the 42 years it has been open.But on Wednesday night, she made the announcement to her customers that she was closing the store."It was possibly the worst decision I ever had to make," Kiss said. The announcement...
'It's very sad': Landmark Modesto bookstore on its last chapter, closing by the end of the year
MODESTO, Calif. — An iconic Modesto bookstore is writing it's last chapter in its history. Yesterday's Books on McHenry Avenue, the city's last independent bookstore, is closing after 42 years of selling used books. "It's very sad," said longtime customer Marcia Swisegood. She says she has come to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California homes face PG&E delays for power connections. Frustrated leaders seek options
Home builders, contractors and elected officials in the Fresno region and across Pacific Gas & Electric’s service area are expressing growing frustration over lengthy delays by the utility company to get new homes, subdivisions and building projects hooked up to the electrical grid. The concerns are reportedly connected to...
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
sjvsun.com
Fresno turning lights out on PG&E? Leaders eye city-run power in potential break from utility.
Fresno residents could soon receive their electricity from a city-owned power operator. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council will decide whether or not to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the city regarding what it would take to provide electricity to residents. The item is sponsored by...
insideevs.com
Tesla Presents Its New Megapack Factory In Lathrop, California
Tesla's all-new battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in Lathrop, California is almost ready and is ramping up production. This week, the company showed a short video, presenting the plant and some of the production processes, on its Linkedin profile. Tesla is now looking for more employees - but that's...
Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints
Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.
californiaagnet.com
Another Clean Sweep for California’s Vierra Dairy Farms in International Jersey Show
Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California had a historic day at the International Jersey Show, exhibiting the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, and Honorable Mention Grand Champion. This is the third consecutive year Vierra Dairy Farms has won Grand Champion Female and Reserve Grand Champion Female at World Dairy Expo.
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Turlock, California
Turlock, California, is the second largest city in Stanislaus County and is located in the heart of California’s Central Valley region. Nearby cities in this corner of California include Modesto, Livingston, and Ceres. It is believed the name “Turlock” originated from the Gaelic word “Turlough,” the name of a...
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
sjvsun.com
Valley university announces layoffs amid sharp decline in enrollment
Fresno Pacific University has announced several internal changes, including staffing cuts, in response to continued anticipated loss of tuition revenue following steep enrollment drops. The university reported that, as of its fall census, enrollment had dropped 14% from fall 2021, a decline of almost 500 students — from 3,522 to...
Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
