Read full article on original website
Related
Pull Up a Seat to the Oldest Pub in Scotland
No trip to Britain is complete without a pint or meal at a pub. Luckily, if you're purely going for the cultural experience and aren't fussed about quality, it's not a difficult thing to tick off the travel itinerary. Pubs are a dime a dozen in the U.K, regardless of whether you're in a major city, or a quaint village. But not all pubs are created equal, and some are worth making a special journey for. Edinburgh's oldest licensed public house dating back to 1360, the Sheep Heid Inn, is one of them.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince William inherits this ‘unusual’ property as the Prince of Wales
King Charles’ eldest son, who is now the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall, became the heir apparent when he ascended to the throne. Along with his title, Prince William also automatically inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Dartmoor Prison. The Duchy of Cornwall was valued at...
Hospital apologise to WWII RAF veteran, 95, who trained at Bletchley Park after he was forced to wait 26 HOURS in corridor on A&E trolley before being given a bed
A WWII veteran, 95, spent 26 hours stuck on a corridor languishing on an A&E trolley while awaiting admission onto a ward. Stanley Solomons, who trained at the top secret Bletchley Park code cracking station fell ill at the nursing home where he lives in Nottingham over the weekend. He...
The Tab
If you can relate to these things, you’re definitely a third year Nottingham student
University is coming to an end and you have come a long way since being a fresher. As a third year I feel there are many things we now know about uni life that we didn’t at the start of our journey. Unquestionably, we have had quite an unordinary...
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
BBC
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Good News Network
2,000-Year-Old Roman Road Uncovered in British Field is Like No Other–And of ‘Global Importance’
Workmen have uncovered a suspected Roman road in a field dating back 2,000 years that could be the only one of its kind in Britain and of ‘world importance.’. Archeologists say the cobbled ford uncovered in Worcestershire could be the finest Roman example of its type in the UK. In fact, the only existing roads in such a state of preservation are found in Pompeii and Rome.
Woman flies in late grandfather’s restored WWII RAF plane after travelling to UK from Australia
A woman flew in her late grandfather’s restored WWII RAF plane after she tracked it down on the other side of the world.Courtney Dohnt, from Australia, was never able to meet her grandfather Charles Bryce Watson, who fought alongside the Brits in a Hawker Hurricane.Upon hearing about a plane being restored in Berkshire, her family got in touch in a bid to learn more about it and were stunned to realise it was Watson’s aircraft.Courtney then flew to the UK from Australia to have a flight in the plane.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Wreck of sister vessel to Sweden’s most famous 17th-century warship discovered by archaeologists
Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the shipwreck of “Applet” – the long-lost sister of the iconic 17th-century warship “Vasa”.Archaeologists working on the research programme “The Forgotten Fleet” have described having the feeling of their pulses racing as they discovered the wreck and found it to be similar to Vasa.“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, a maritime archaeologist at the Swedish Museum of Wrecks.“Both the construction and the powerful dimensions seemed very familiar. The hope of finding one of Vasa’s sister ships was sparked within us.”The massive shipwreck was discovered...
drifttravel.com
Tanah Gajah Helps Solo Travelers Seek Serenity in Bali
As more travelers opt to book solo trips abroad, an enchanting resort, set amid the rice paddies in Bali’s spiritual heart of Ubud, is rolling out a new stay package designed with guests traveling alone in mind. “The Art of Solo Serenity” at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana,...
The UK's best and worst airports for 2022 named by Which? - 'Doncaster Sheffield' is No.1, Exeter and Liverpool John Lennon are joint second and 'chaotic' Manchester T3 comes last
Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been rated the UK's best airport for the fourth year in a row thanks to its 'helpful' staff, 'faultless' service and management of queues through security and baggage reclaim. The accolade comes ahead of the airport's closure – its last flight is due to depart in...
BBC
Hammersmith and Fulham: Drivers could face fines for taking shortcut routes
Non-residents could be fined for driving in parts of a west London borough, under new council proposals. Hammersmith and Fulham Council wants to use cameras to catch and fine drivers using some roads as a shortcut. The council said the trial on Wandsworth Bridge Road and streets to the west,...
1,700-Year-Old Roman Villa Complex Identified By Archaeologists Using Google Earth Images in England
Using Google Earth images, archaeologists identified a Roman villa complex—complete with a bathhouse and central heating system—in Kent, England last month. Crop markings captured by Google outlined the linear features of the site. The wall foundations of the main villa, in addition to a pillar from the partially intact hypocaust, or Roman central heating system, was excavated by the Kent Archaeological Society with volunteers from the local community. The hypocaust system would have been used to circulate heat through the walls and floors of an adjacent bath house. “There are many villas spread across Kent, but the fact there’s a hypocaust system...
BBC
House fire forces residents from Wolverhampton homes
Residents have been forced to leave their homes after a fire started in a house in Wolverhampton. Some 30 firefighters were sent to a two-storey, mid-terraced property in Drummond Street, Whitmore Reans, from about 18:30 BST on Monday. A number of properties were affected by smoke and several people needed...
The UK’s worst airports revealed – and Manchester is bottom of the pack
Manchester Airport’s three terminals have taken up the bottom three spots in a list of the UK’s best and worst airports.Which? Travel ’s ranking of the UK’s aviation hubs - which separated multi-terminal airports out into individual terminals - saw Manchester’s terminals 1, 2 and 3 rank in the last three places, followed by Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4.Fifth worst was Belfast International, followed by Heathrow Terminal 3 at sixth from bottom.The list was produced by Which? based on a survey of 7,469 people rating 7,963 airport experiences during the peak travel month of August 2022.At the top end,...
BBC
Telford gym to close for £250k refurbishment
A leisure centre in Shropshire will be upgraded with a council spending £250,000 on it. Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre will be closed from 14 November for two weeks for the work, Telford and Wrekin Council said. New gym equipment, including treadmills and cross-trainers, will be installed and...
Northern train disruption: Passenger says Newcastle-Liverpool journey took ‘as long as a flight to Dubai’
A passenger has shared a story of their train journey from Newcastle to Liverpool which, due to a number of difficulties, took seven hours – as long as some flights from the UK to Dubai. The traveller, who is also a reporter at the Liverpool Echo, intended to travel from Newcastle back home to Liverpool on Sunday 23 October, a journey which normally takes just under three hours.But when Charlotte Hadfield reached Newcastle station, she found that a number of trains were cancelled, including all Transpennine Express trains to Liverpool Lime Street.She planned to travel home via Carlisle and...
Comments / 0