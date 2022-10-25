A woman flew in her late grandfather’s restored WWII RAF plane after she tracked it down on the other side of the world.Courtney Dohnt, from Australia, was never able to meet her grandfather Charles Bryce Watson, who fought alongside the Brits in a Hawker Hurricane.Upon hearing about a plane being restored in Berkshire, her family got in touch in a bid to learn more about it and were stunned to realise it was Watson’s aircraft.Courtney then flew to the UK from Australia to have a flight in the plane.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

