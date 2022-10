Mackie Bryant Meeks, age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born July 10, 1948 to Mayo and Betty Kennedy Meeks in Bastrop, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Johnny Meeks, Vivian Mitchell, and Jimbo Meeks.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO