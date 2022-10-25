Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Investopedia
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
NASDAQ
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (DTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.65%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter...
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
NASDAQ
Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Apple AAPL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38% and our estimate of $1.28 per share. The reported figure increased 4% year over year. Net sales increased 8.1% year over year to $90.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Lowered
Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 9.5% year over year. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related...
NASDAQ
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
Arch Resources Inc. ARCH reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
NASDAQ
Shopify (SHOP) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
Shopify SHOP reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 7 cents. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 22% year over year to $1.4 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
