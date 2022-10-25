ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

The Stablecoin Versus Real-Time Payments Debate

Cryptocurrency supporters have long argued that one of the lowest-hanging fruits in the payments industry is cross-border payments, and that’s doubly true for stablecoins, which marry the speed and low cost of bitcoin transfers to a digital asset that does not share bitcoin’s price volatility. But before you...
Fortune

Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?

Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
electronicpaymentsinternational.com

Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine

Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
PYMNTS

Study Shows Tech-Averse Consumers Most Interested in Crypto Payments

It might sound counterintuitive, but the least tech-friendly consumers are the ones most likely to use cryptocurrency for payments. Released in October, PYMNTS’ report, “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” divided consumers into three groups: Basic-Tech; Mainstream; and Tech-Driven. The report, a collaboration with BitPay,...
u.today

Anti-Tech Consumers Prefer Crypto Payments, Report

According to a recent report by PYMNTS, “tech-averse” consumers prefer to use cryptocurrencies for regular payments. The report, called “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” shares the main reasons people are interested in digital assets and divides them into three categories based on their tech knowledge — Basic-Tech, Mainstream, and Tech-Driven.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Money

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
PYMNTS

Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar

Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
blockworks.co

Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs

SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
boundingintocrypto.com

Nigerian CBDC Still Not Widely Used a Year After Launch – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News

On October 25, Nigeria commemorated the first anniversary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s e-naira, even as more residents continue to snub the digital currency. In a move aimed at boosting the use of the CBDC, the central bank is offering a 5% discount to motorized rickshaw drivers and passengers that use the e-naira. Kingsley Obiora, a deputy governor at the CBN, suggested that the digital currency needs “a little push from the government” if it is to be widely embraced.
todaynftnews.com

VISA files NFT & metaverse trademarks to offer crypto wallets

Earlier today, Today NFT News reported, Ulta Beauty filed a trademark application to move into metaverse with NFTs, virtual makeup and salon services. Now according to a recent update, VISA has also followed the same footsteps and filed for two trademark applications. The news was shared by trademark attorney Mike...
astaga.com

Amazon Plummets 20%, Bitcoin, Cardano Price Crash

After a robust rally over the week, the crypto market is crashing at present as soon as once more. The Bitcoin worth has fallen by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $20,309. The crypto market is crashing as Amazon missed the mark on its earnings report. Consequently, Amazon’s shares have fallen by 13%. They fell to as a lot as 21% after lacking their fourth-quarter gross sales prediction by a large margin.
invezz.com

Nearly one million people now own 1 bitcoin

The number has risen 12% this year as the value of one Bitcoin has tumbled. This amazing thing about Bitcoin is that, given it is run on blockchain technology, one can jump on-chain and get all kinds of data. If I was trying to find the number of bank accounts...

