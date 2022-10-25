Horror details as ‘flesh-eating bacteria’ kills hero dad who travelled to help hurricane victims

A HEROIC dad who traveled 1,300 miles to help hurricane victims never returned home after contracting a "flesh-eating bacteria."

James Hewitt, 56, died on October 11 after he was infected with the rare and deadly Vibrio Vulnificus during the relief effort in Florida.

James Hewitt, 56, died on October 11 after he was infected with Vibrio Vulnificus Credit: Facebook

Hewitt fell into a canal and injured his leg before contracting the deadly bacteria Credit: GoFundMe

Six days before his death, Hewitt went to assist his friend some 1,300 miles away from his home in Michigan after Hurricane Ian destroyed his property.

"A friend of his needed help," Leah DeLano, Hewitt’s fiancée, told WITI.

"This friend lost his father 10 days prior, and that father had property [house and boat] in Naples, Florida.

"This property suffered significant hurricane damage."

On October 8, while attempting to put his friend and others' homes back together, Hewitt fell into a canal and injured his leg.

Not overthinking about the cut, Hewitt cleaned the wound and continued to clean up the property.

The following day he woke up in excruciating pain and went to the hospital.

"Upon arriving at the hospital emergency department, they determined he had an infection in his blood known as Vibrio Vulnificus, that is caused by a saltwater bacteria," Hewitt's daughter, Kendall, said.

“Vibrio is a bacteria that has a very high mortality rate, especially in those that have weakened immune systems, like my Dad.”

Delano said the hospital staff was able to keep him alive until his children Kendall and Joshua arrived in Florida.

“Jim spent tireless efforts in helping others and making friends,” DeLano said. “He had a vibrancy for life that was unmatched and had a love for me and his family that was his number one priority.”

His friends and family were able to set up a GoFundMe to donate to his cremation services.

The flesh-eating bacteria has traveled throughout Florida following Hurricane Ian.

KILLER BACTERIA

Dr. Peter Hotez spoke with Fox weather to discuss Vibrio Vulnificus, which often appears after a catastrophic weather event.

"My colleagues and I have been watching very closely, looking at the spikes in bacteria," environmental engineer Tracy Fanara told FOX Weather Wednesday.

"Vibrio Vulnificus is a bacteria that we’re seeing an uptick in, just like we saw after Hurricane Irma."

Hotez also mentioned that the bacteria lives on the gulf coast.

"The abundance of this bacteria has been increasing over the last few years because of two factors," Hotez said.

"One is warming climate, but also because of some lower pockets of salinity in the region because of sewage dumping to coastal waterways."

Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast in late September destroying multiple homes and killing at least 127 people.