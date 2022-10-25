Holiday relief checks worth up $1,000 to be sent out to Americans in weeks – see when you’ll get the money

THE holiday season will be a little more affordable now that hundreds of Americans are receiving $1,000 checks.

In Virginia, Clarke County employees are set to receive a one-time, $1,000 net pay bonus in mid-December.

If you are a qualifying part-time employee, you should earn a bonus of $500.

The bonuses impact around 120 full-time workers, meaning the county will be spending at least $120,000 on the payments collectively.

It is not yet known how many part-time employees will see the bonus in their bank accounts.

The Joint Administrative Services for the county said this money will come from contingency funds.

Who qualifies?

Not just any part time worker will be eligible for the bonus.

They must be employed by the county on a regular basis, County Administrator Chris Boies said, according to The Winchester Star.

For example, students who work as lifeguards at pools during the summer would not be eligible.

The aim of the bonus is to reward employees who are struggling with record levels of inflation and economic uncertainty along with Americans across the country.

Chairman David Weiss said the county has the ability to help employees without significantly affecting taxpayers because the money is coming from reserve funds, The Winchester Star reported.

Inflation relief across the country

Clarke County joins many states and counties nationwide that have worked to provide relief payments for residents through times of extreme inflation.

New Jersey has approved direct payments up to $1,500 for homeowners and renters.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters aims to provide residents with aid in the form of tax rebates.

Around 870,000 homeowners that earn less than $150,000 are set to pocket a $1,500 check.

Homeowners that earn between $150,000 and $250,000 will get a $1,000 payment.

Meanwhile, 900,000 renters that earn up to $150,000 will pocket a $450 rebate.

Some places have offered low-income residents a universal basic income as well.

That includes Long Beach, California, which is offering recurring $500 checks to those living below the poverty line.

Applications have not opened yet but will launch soon, program officials said.

Those who are selected to participate will get $500 per month for a year.

It is being funded by the Long Beach Recovery Act, which is allocating $1.6million towards the program.

