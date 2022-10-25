3 pieces of advice to get cheaper car insurance including how installing a device could earn you a big discount

DRIVERS may reduce their car insurance coverage to save money as premiums continue to rise amid inflation and supply chain issues.

But you don’t have to skimp out on vehicle protection to get a better rate for your ride.

A car insurance agreement should only occur after you’ve done everything you can to find a better rate Credit: Getty

Some auto insurance companies spend piles of cash on commercials to convince you that their company is your number one option.

Shopping around and comparing different car insurance rates helps you avoid the assumption that any one company has the best offer.

You may also find that a local or regional auto insurer offers you a better rate than industry giants like Progressive or Geico.

Auto insurers typically offer a list of discounts that you may qualify for.

Car insurance discounts are often aimed toward:

Safe drivers

Defensive drivers

Good students

Drivers with a vehicle containing extensive or advanced safety features

Drivers insuring multiple cars under one policy

Low mileage models

Telematic device installation

Car insurance companies often use telematic devices to track a client’s road behavior and reward them for safe driving.

A telematics device will monitor factors like a driver’s speed, how hard their brakes are being applied, and travel distances.

Ask if your insurance company offers a telematic device discount.

If you can receive a telematic device discount, your insurance company will typically give you the tracking accessory for free.

The most obvious way to lower your auto insurance rate is to keep your driving record clear of tickets and accidents.

A clean driving record always translates to a cheaper premium.