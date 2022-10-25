ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why does McDonald’s Sprite taste different than canned soda?

By Amelia Beamer
 3 days ago
IF YOU have noticed a difference between a McDonald's Sprite and the canned version, you're absolutely right.

The difference lies in several factors, which are purposefully done to ensure your Sprite tastes like the nectar of the Gods.

McDonald's Sprite is extra carbonated, making some social media users call it "spicy" Credit: Twitter

McDonald's Sprite tastes better than canned soda because the company reportedly adds more citrusy syrup to the mix.

A McDonald's insider told Mashed that they do this because it: "results in a sweeter and stronger version of the drink than can be had at other fast-food restaurants or that is found in cans and bottles."

Additionally, McDonald's also uses water that is already cold (which is better for carbonation) and which is filtered to bottle-quality water, which affects the taste.

Finally, McDonald's also boasts slightly wider than average straws, which they claim allows the flavor to spread across the tongue better, getting that citrusy goodness straight to your taste buds.

Why do people describe McDonald's Sprite as being "spicy?"

McDonald's Sprite has a higher level of carbonation than normal Sprite, which makes it fizz more in your mouth.

Social media users sharing memes about the soft drink started calling it "spicy" Sprite because the fizz was so extreme.

On April Fool's Day 2022, McDonald's released a photo of their "limited edition Spicy Sprite" with the caption that reads: "It hits different."

While this joke never actually manifested into a product, the nickname has stuck with the beverage.

What are social media users saying about McDonald's Sprite?

Naturally, Twitter is a hilarious place to find what's trending.

McDonald's Sprite is seemingly always being tweeted about, with users getting creative in how they describe it.

McDonald's Sprite is always a hot topic on social media Credit: Getty

One user tweeted: "everytime you order sprite the mcdonalds workers have to go and milk the sprite monster"

Another said: "just drank enough mcdonalds sprite that would’ve poisoned the entire roman empire, yet i remain refreshed and ready to get back to work"

Finally, another tweeted: "Thinking about him, but by him I mean a large sprite from McDonalds'<3<3."

