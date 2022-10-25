Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 weapon charm costs more in-game than it does in real life
Overwatch 2 players have found yet another reason to be furious at the cosmetic prices after discovering a Pachimari charm is cheaper to buy in real life than it is in-game. By now, everyone playing Overwatch 2 has had concerns to voice about the cost of skins in the shop, with a Halloween bundle of old cosmetics even costing more than the first game did.
Overwatch 2 devs tease new Support Heroes amid roster concerns
Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Alex Dawson has addressed concerns that the Blizzard-developed FPS is in need of more Support Heroes, with players expressing their desire to see new Heroes emerge in-game. Overwatch 2 sees the return of an impressive Hero roster, with 35 of them to master in total....
Dr Disrespect reveals early Modern Warfare 2 verdict: “4.5 out of 10”
YouTube streamer and mustache aficionado Dr Disrespect has unveiled his early verdict on Modern Warfare 2, offering Infinity Ward’s 2022 title a rating of 4.5 out of 10. Dr Disrespect is one of the most popular and successful streamers in the world. His forthright personality and trademark violence, speed, and momentum regularly attracts thousands of viewers.
TimTheTatman explains how MW2 gameplay has changed for TikTok, Twitch & YouTube
Longtime Call of Duty streamer TimTheTatman expressed his feelings on how the series has changed over the years, saying that changes in direction might be the fault of content creators. Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been met with some mixed reviews from both content creators and fans. Some players have...
Overwatch 2 fans furious at Sojourn being balanced around “lower ranks”
Sojourn has been dominating the DPS role as one of strongest characters in Overwatch 2. It’s been revealed that Soujourn isn’t receiving nerfs because she’s underperforming in lower skill brackets. Three new heroes were released alongside the launch of Overwatch 2. Kiriko and Junker Queen haven’t stirred...
How the Baka Bros’ love of Call of Duty and Warzone paid off
The Baka Bros’ story proves sometimes a helping hand, hard work, and passion are enough to make it big. Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ for an exclusive episode featuring the up-and-coming Warzone squad. Becoming a successful battle royale content creator differs from other genres....
Apex Legends Wraith trick makes armories a death trap
A Wraith trick solves the difficulty of ambushing enemy Apex Legends teams when they emerge from the armories. Armories have been a somewhat controversial addition to Apex Legends. They only exist on Storm Point, and allow teams to safely loot at any point in the game without the risk of being killed by other squads.
FIFA 23 Halloween costume turns “cringe” player into a FUT pack
FIFA 23’s Halloween promo in Ultimate Team just isn’t enough for some players – and one has been spotted with a costume that literally turns them into a FUT pack. Opening a pack and seeing one of the top-rated players walk out of it is one of the most exciting experiences in FIFA 23’s popular online mode.
Does MW2 have hardcore? How to play new Tier 1 playlist
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 boasts over 10 different game modes for players to enjoy upon release, but one many have been anticipating is Hardcore. So, is it in Modern Warfare 2 and how can you play it?. With Modern Warfare 2 now officially rolled out among all countries...
How to disable Modern Warfare 2 helmet cam in spectator mode
Modern Warfare 2’s full release will let players change their camera mode from the default ‘Helmet Camera’ mode while in Spectator mode. Here’s how players can change their Default Spectator Camera. The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Modern Warfare 2 — releases...
Minecraft YouTuber Sapnap joins NRG as content creator & co-owner
Massive Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Sapnap has taken a huge step in his gaming career after joining NRG as a co-owner and content creator. Sapnap is known best for his role as one of the most dominant hunters in Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series, but he’s also grown a huge fanbase of his own. With over 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.1 million followers on Twitch, his popularity has skyrocketed since his first Manhunt appearance in 2020.
FormaL hits huge earnings milestone after Halo World Championship win
Multiple FPS World Champion Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has hit a major earnings milestone following his victory with OpTic Gaming at the 2022 Halo Infinite World Championships. In any title’s esport, the World Championships are the pinnacle of competition and the one tournament that competitors want to win above...
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition not working
Many Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting their rewards for purchasing the Vault Edtion are not showing up. Here are some fixes to help you get the rewards you paid for. Modern Warfare 2 is now available worldwide and the game is filled with players enjoying the new maps and game modes. However, some fans who ordered the Vault Edition are finding their rewards missing and are unable to cash in on what they paid for.
ImperialHal gets shameless Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream
Apex Legends pro players Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen decided to get a blatant cheater in pubs banned after realizing they were using an aimbot. Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. While most of these...
Iconic Rust map is already in Modern Warfare 2 – but there’s a catch
Iconic multiplayer map Rust is alive and well in Modern Warfare 2, but players hoping to drop in there for a match might be disappointed. Modern Warfare 2 arrives with 16 multiplayer maps at launch, taking players to a variety of locations as they compete in the shooter’s many modes. These are all brand-new maps made specifically for the MW2 2022, but many fans are hoping to see some classics make a comeback as well.
LeonHart reveals insane Pokemon card sets only given to employees
Pokemon TCG collector and YouTuber LeonHart showed off his collection of master sets, which were given to former Pokemon employees. A rarely talked about facet of working for a developer or publisher in the gaming industry is that some employees receive some enticing perks. Whether it’s free products or early...
Valorant star keznit apologizes to Brazilian community for alleged racist comment
In a statement on Twitter, Leviatán Valorant player Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori apologized for the alleged racist comment he made in February against a Brazilian player. Back in February, keznit called then-Gamelander Blue player Douglas ‘dgzin’ Silva the “CJ of VALORANT” during a practice session in a reference to the Black character from the videogame ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’. dgzin is a Black man.
Modern Warfare 2 devs respond to party bug causing game crashes
Modern Warfare 2 developers Infinity Ward have responded to a bug causing parties to crash matches, meaning players cannot currently drop into multiplayer with friends. Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped to players around the world on October 28 after months of anticipation and a week of early access Campaign. As...
Technoblade fan discovers Easter egg on YouTube honoring late Minecraft creator
Alongside the release of a commemorative video from YouTube honoring the late Technoblade, a fan discovered a secret easter egg on the platform as a nod toward the creator. On June 30, 2022, Technoblade would post his last video post-mortem to his YouTube channel. Titled “so long nerds”, the video would deliver the news that Technoblade had passed away due to his ongoing bout with cancer.
GTA Online update removes “95%” of anti-cheat and players are baffled
A fresh GTA Online patch has removed “95%” of the game’s anti-cheat, but it’s only going to affect PC players it seems. It doesn’t matter how hard a developer tries, cheaters and hackers typically find their way through and start ruining the experience for plenty of players.
