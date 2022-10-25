Read full article on original website
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
ETN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.38, changing hands as high as $145.75 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.68, changing hands as high as $72.86 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed to...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB): Time to Buy?
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Medical Instruments & Supplies
In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, down about 4.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers off about 3.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are medical instruments &...
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Wolfspeed WOLF reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 4 cents per share, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. The year-ago loss was 21 cents per share. Revenues of $241.3 million were up 54% year over year, surpassing the consensus mark by 0.64%. Growth...
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, XLC
In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 6.6% and shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, up about 5.3% on the day. And...
Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Falling Today
Shares of the embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) struggled today after the bank reported its third-quarter earnings and as management announced an ambitious new restructuring plan. Shares had fallen close to 14% as of 9:37 a.m. ET on Thursday. So what. Credit Suisse reported a loss equivalent...
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Canadian National Railway Company CNI stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Why FormFactor Stock Crashed and Burned Thursday Morning
Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) flamed out on Thursday morning, falling by as much as 24.4%. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, the stock was still down by 19%. Blame its third-quarter report for the plunge: The provider of semiconductor testing and measurement tools delivered disappointing financial results after the bell Wednesday, and warned that further pain is in store.
Why ServiceNow Stock Popped Today
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were surging after the cloud software company delivered better-than-expected results on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 12.7% as of 12:10 p.m. ET. So what. ServiceNow, an enterprise software company that helps businesses create intelligent and automated...
