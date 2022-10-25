Tyson Fury set to release his debut single to raise money for men’s mental health charity

TYSON Fury is hoping for a massive hit — by recording a single for charity.

The heavyweight champ, 34, will release his version of crowd favourite Sweet Caroline on November 11.

Tyson Fury hopes for massive hit on release of charity single, this November Credit: PA

Tyson, who is a keen singer, dueted with Robbie Williams on his 2019 Christmas album Credit: Getty

Proceeds will go to mental health charity Talk Club.

Tyson said: “Sweet Caroline is a record I’ve always loved and I’m excited to record it.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to give something back to mental health and hopefully continue to raise awareness for a cause that’s really close to my heart.”

The dad of six is a keen singer who often serenades the crowds after his fights.

He also duetted with Robbie Williams on a track on his Christmas album in 2019.

But he has also spoken of his mental health struggles.

Talk Club founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe said: “Men see themselves in Tyson, so when he talks — or sings —

they listen.