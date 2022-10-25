Tyson Fury set to release his debut single to raise money for men’s mental health charity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TYSON Fury is hoping for a massive hit — by recording a single for charity.

The heavyweight champ, 34, will release his version of crowd favourite Sweet Caroline on November 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQXDC_0imhALsT00
Tyson Fury hopes for massive hit on release of charity single, this November Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcoT6_0imhALsT00
Tyson, who is a keen singer, dueted with Robbie Williams on his 2019 Christmas album Credit: Getty

Proceeds will go to mental health charity Talk Club.

Tyson said: “Sweet Caroline is a record I’ve always loved and I’m excited to record it.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to give something back to mental health and hopefully continue to raise awareness for a cause that’s really close to my heart.”

The dad of six is a keen singer who often serenades the crowds after his fights.

He also duetted with Robbie Williams on a track on his Christmas album in 2019.

But he has also spoken of his mental health struggles.

Talk Club founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe said: “Men see themselves in Tyson, so when he talks — or sings —

they listen.

