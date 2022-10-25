ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NokM_0imh7mRI00
ATF and Escondido police officers seized 113 guns following an 18-month investigation. Courtesy ATF Los Angeles Field Division

Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday.

Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that converted them from semi-automatic to fully automatic weapons — then selling those guns.

All but two of the charged defendants have been arrested and some of the defendants have already pleaded guilty to various charges.

The operation — conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Escondido Police Department — resulted in 113 guns and 19 machine gun conversion kits seized, as well the seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy and cocaine.

According to the ATF, undercover officers and confidential informants made 38 controlled purchases of guns and drugs during the operation. The investigation also led to “key evidence capturing an attempted murder,” ATF officials said.

Monique Villegas, special agent in charge of the bureau’s Los Angeles Field Division, said the case highlighted the uptick in “ghost guns,” or firearms that can be assembled via custom kits or 3D printing, as well as an increase in sales of machine gun conversion devices such as “switches” and “drop-in auto sears.”

“What ATF saw 10 years ago with the emergence of the ghost gun phenomena, is now what ATF is seeing with the emergence of machine gun conversion kits,” Villegas said. “The same criminals making and trafficking their own firearms are some of the same criminals trafficking the conversion devices.”

About one-third of the cases will be prosecuted by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

“This operation demonstrates that we continue to grapple with an increase in gang-motivated shootings and the ongoing proliferation of ‘ghost guns’ — firearms that are usually untraceable,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “The increase in our prosecutions paint a disturbing picture of gang violence on the rise in the county.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Operation Devil’s Den in Escondido leads to two-dozen charges

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation. into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced today. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by...
ESCONDIDO, CA
osoblanco.org

Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!

People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Arrested, 7 Vehicles Seized in Weekend Street Takeover

Two people were arrested, seven cars were impounded and 29 people were cited during a street takeover last weekend, authorities said Tuesday. The takeover happened Saturday, according to Lt. Daniel Hall of the San Diego Police Department, who did not provide an exact location. He added that most of the participants and organizers originated from Orange and Riverside counties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sftimes.com

Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF

After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Times of San Diego

Doctor Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in Las Colinas Jail Inmate’s Death in 2019

A doctor who was on duty at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee on the day one of its inmates died pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an involuntary manslaughter count. Friederike Von Lintig, 57, is accused in the Nov. 11, 2019, death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna. Von Lintig is the second jail employee charged in connection with Serna’s death. A former nurse, 37-year-old Danalee Pascua, was charged with involuntary manslaughter last year.
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy