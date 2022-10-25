ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: San Francisco Bay Area is rocked by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled buildings and shook windows

By Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The San Francisco Bay Area was rocked by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled buildings and shook windows.

The quake hit at 11.42 am with its epicenter in San Jose, California. Preliminary reports from the US Geological Survey show that it was 4.2 miles deep.

It was immediately followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock.

It is now the largest earthquake to hit the area since a 6.0-magnitude quake hit Napa in 2014.

But the San Jose Police Department says there are no reports of any injuries or any damage yet.

