Torrance Launches myTorranceCA App

Torrance, Calif., October 25, 2022 – The City of Torrance held a virtual ribbon cutting at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting to launch the City’s new myTorranceCA mobile application.

This platform brings City Hall into the hands of the community, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The app allows user to report issues like coyote sightings, shopping cart retrieval, and graffiti, along with remitting payments and discovering entertainment all in the palm of their hand.

The collaborative effort among City departments was instrumental in the successful development of this user friendly, intuitive, and informative application. The City encourages users to replace the previous application with this new myTorranceCA version.

The free app is available now to download on both Google Play and Apple App stores.